Gasoline prices continued to rise, setting another record Thursday in Santa Barbara County, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch, which attributed the continued escalation to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
As of 9 a.m. Thursday, the average price for self-serve regular gas in the county hit $4.74 per gallon, which is 3 cents higher than last Thursday’s record price, 12 cents higher than last month and $1.13 higher than last year, according to AAA statistics.
“The escalation of tensions into all-out war has pushed up Brent crude prices above $100 a barrel, and if that trend continues, we could see gas prices start going up more quickly,” Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe said.
“Also, this week’s U.S. Energy Information report indicates that West Coast gasoline supplies are at their lowest levels of 2022, which could also add to upward price pressure,” Shupe added.
Weekend Gas Watch monitors the average price of gasoline in eight Southern California metropolitan areas, including Santa Maria-Lompoc-Santa Barbara.
The highest average price in those eight areas was $4.82 in both the Los Angeles-Long Beach and the Ventura areas. The lowest was $4.68 in the Bakersfield area.
For comparison, the statewide average price for self-serve regular gasoline Thursday morning was $4.73, which is a new record for the state and 5 cents higher than last week.
The national average price is $3.52, which is 4 cents higher than a week ago, according to Weekend Gas Watch.