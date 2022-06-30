With what’s billed by the Auto Club as the third-busiest Fourth of July for travel on record fast approaching, the average price of gasoline continued its slow decline in Santa Barbara County Thursday.
But a tax increase coming Friday will almost wipe out any benefit motorists will see from the falling prices, especially if they plan to hit the road to celebrate Independence Day.
The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in the Santa Maria-Lompoc-Santa Barbara metropolitan area Thursday morning hit $6.28, which is 4 cents lower than last week, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.
But that’s still 19 cents higher than last month and $2.02 more than at this time last year, according to Weekend Gas Watch statistics.
Santa Barbara County’s record high average price is $6.36 a gallon, set June 15.
Weekend Gas Watch figures are the average prices per gallon, so some stations will have higher prices and some will have lower prices.
“Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices have dropped to their lowest levels since May 20 as supplies have increased while demand has been affected by these very high pump prices,” said Auto Club spokesperson Doug Shupe.
“That is great news for Independence Day travelers, especially since this is expected to be the third-busiest July 4th travel holiday on record,” Shupe said.
Excise tax going up
While any drop in price is good news for motorists, the relatively miniscule savings in the cost of tanking up this weekend will essentially be wiped out by a tax increase that will hit the pumps Friday.
California gas stations will start charging 3 cents more per gallon as required by a law to automatically adjust the gasoline excise tax in line with inflation that was approved in 2017 and upheld by voters in 2018.
“It’s not clear whether the 3-cent gas tax increase that takes effect tomorrow will create a brief increase at the pump for drivers, or if the increase will just be canceled out by the continuing drop in gas prices,” Shupe said Thursday.
Prior to Friday’s increase, the state’s excise tax rate was 51.1 cents per gallon, a higher rate than any other state. Alaska’s is the lowest at 9 cents per gallon.
Excise tax revenues are used by the state to pay for transportation projects and services.
But that’s only a portion of the taxes and fees that add an estimated $1.18 to the price for a gallon of gas in California, according to a study by Stillwater Associates in Irvine.
In addition to the state excise tax, Californians also pay a federal excise tax of 18 cents per gallon and sales tax, estimated to average 10 cents per gallon, although that varies because some cities and counties have added local sales tax increments for specific uses.
Then there are the fees — 22 cents per gallon for low-carbon gas programs, 15 cents a gallon for greenhouse gas reduction programs and 2 cents per gallon for an underground storage tank fee to help station owners with cleanup costs for leaks.
Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed delaying the July tax increase, but that didn’t fly, and President Joe Biden proposed suspending the federal excise tax for three months this summer, which also isn’t likely to happen, political analysts said.
What they're saying at pumps
Talk at the pumps is mostly about how high gasoline prices are, and only a few people noticed the price had come down 4 cents from last week.
“Is the price really down — how much, 4 cents?” asked Jack Richards, who was already on the road Thursday from the Bay Area to the Southern California theme parks for a 10-day vacation with his family. “Once it’s over $6 [a gallon], the cents all kind of run together. Although I guess the cents do add up when I’m filling this baby.”
Richards said he was “topping off the tank” of his 38-foot Tiffin Allegro Class A motorhome, at the Chevron station on East Donovan Road at Highway 101 in Santa Maria.
Asked how much it cost to fill the tank, he just said, “It’s an 80-gallon tank. You figure it out.” Asked what kind of mileage he was getting, he just smiled and said, “I’d rather not say.”
At the Foods Co. gas station on Broadway in Santa Maria, Felicia Torres said she doesn’t think her family will take a vacation this year, although she’s hoping they can at least spend a few days camping at Lake Cachuma.
“Gas is so expensive,” she said, shaking her head. “We were going to visit my sister in San Diego, but I don’t think that’s going to happen. Everything is getting so expensive. Food is expensive. Clothes are expensive. We can do without new clothes for a while, you know? But we got to eat, and I got to drive to work. My husband, too. But we’re not getting raises. What are we supposed to do?”
Informed about the gas tax increasing Friday, a burly man who wouldn’t give his name got angry while filling a lifted green Ram 4 wheel-drive pickup at Conserv Fuel on East Stowell Road.
“[Expletive] California,” he said. “Every time I turn around, they’re adding another tax or raising a tax. But they never give anything back, do they. They should have called this ‘the taxing state.’
“They’re forcing us to all go electric, but they’re trying to squeeze as much money out of us as they can before that happens,” he said as he climbed into his pickup and started the engine. “Then they’ll figure out new ways to tax electricity. A car charging tax. That’s next. Hell, yes, that’s next.”