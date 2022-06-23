Gasoline prices in Santa Barbara County slid downward a few cents Thursday from last week’s record high, driven by the state’s high refinery output and worries about the economy, but they still remained well above the $6 mark.
The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular in the Santa Maria-Lompoc-Santa Barbara metropolitan area was $6.32, which was 3 cents lower than last Thursday but 29 cents higher than the same time last month and $2.10 higher than this time last year, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.
Gas prices in the county reached a record high June 15 at an average of $6.36, according to Weekend Gas Watch figures.
Average gas prices fell even more in six of the eight metropolitan areas monitored by Weekend Gas Watch — down 4 cents in the San Bernardino area, 4 cents in the Riverside areas, where the price was the lowest at $6.29, down 5 cents in both the Ventura and San Diego areas, 6 cents in the Los Angeles-Long Beach area, where the average was highest at $6.40, and down 8 cents in the Orange County area.
Only the Bakersfield area average of $6.36 per gallon remained unchanged from last week.
One driver who was tanking up his SUV at the Chevron station at Santa Maria Way and College Drive in Orcutt said although gas prices are high, he wasn’t complaining.
Allan McKinley, who moved to the United States from Glasgow, Scotland, said he spends about $100 to $150 a week on gas and noted not only gas but also food and other things “just shot right up. … It’s expensive to live in California.”
“When we first came here in 2018, [gas] was three bucks,” McKinley said. “But we still love it [here] because in the U.K., gas prices are 10 bucks.”
Jose Castro, a gasoline tanker driver for Thompson & Harvey Transportation in Santa Maria, said the steep climb in gas prices hasn't had much impact on his job.
Castro said he’s still making one delivery per day, driving to Los Angeles to pick up a load of 9,000 gallons and returning to unload it, usually at one station.
“People consume it, so it’s pretty much the same,” he said as he filled the underground tanks at Conserv Fuel on Betteravia Road near Highway 101. “They go through a lot here. We usually make two, two and a half trips here a day. They go through maybe 15,000 gallons a day.”
Castro said his company pays for the fuel for the semitruck he drives, but the escalating prices have hurt owner-operators like his brother.
“It used to cost him $250 [to fill his tank],” he said. “Now it’s like $450.”
Ups and downs
Statewide, the average price for a gallon of regular Thursday was $6.38, which was 6 cents lower than the previous week.
But the national average price for a gallon of regular increased 7 cents from a week ago, rising to $4.94.
So why did average prices fall in California when the national average price kept climbing?
The Auto Club attributed that to the state refineries’ high production of California-blend gasoline combined with falling crude oil prices driven by economic uncertainty.
“The state’s refineries produced more California-blend gasoline last week than in any other week since January of this year, according to the California Energy Commission,” Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe said.
“At the same time, Oil Price Information Service says concerns about the U.S. economy are pushing down oil and wholesale gasoline prices,” Shupe added.
California has its own special state-mandated blend of gasoline aimed at reducing air pollution, and the formula changes twice a year between a winter and a summer blend, the California Energy Commission explained.
The summer blend has a lower volatility — measured as Reid vapor pressure, or RVP — to reduce evaporation in hot weather, while the winter blend has a higher volatility so engines start easier in cold weather, the Energy Commission said.
But very few refineries outside California are capable of producing California’s summer and winter blends, which are both more expensive to produce than other states’ blends, with the summer formula costing even more to make than the winter version.
So gas prices in California fluctuate based on production levels among in-state refineries in addition to the varying crude oil prices controlled by global market factors.