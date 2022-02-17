The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in the Santa Maria-Lompoc-Santa Barbara area hit a new record Wednesday at a fraction of a cent over $4.71, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.
That price just squeaked past the old record of $4.70 a gallon set June 21, 2008, based on Weekend Gas Watch records.
As of 9 a.m. Thursday, the $4.71 average price was 4 cents higher than last week, 10 cents higher than last month, $1.22 higher than last year and just a fraction of a cent below the record price set Wednesday.
Bakersfield was the only metropolitan area among the eight areas monitored by Weekend Gas Watch that had not set a new record by Thursday, with the average price per gallon there listed at $4.63.
The highest average price reported Thursday was $4.78 in the Los Angeles-Long Beach area, followed by $4.77 in Ventura, $4.76 in Orange County, $4.74 in San Diego, $4.72 in San Diego and $4.70 in Riverside.
Statewide, the average price for self-serve regular gasoline is $4.73, which is a new record for California, while the average price for the nation is $3.52.
But a Weekend Gas Watch spokesman pointed out Santa Barbara County’s new record is an average of the prices at numerous stations, so while some will have even higher prices, others will be selling gas for much less.
“Drivers should keep in mind that there are many gas stations with prices that are 50 cents or more per gallon below the average price for their area,” Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe said last week as pump prices continued to climb.
Some of the cheapest prices in the North County as of Thursday included $4.29 at Tom’s Gas & Market on Highway 246 in Buellton and the Shell station on East Ocean Avenue in Lompoc.
A sample of other stations found gas selling for $4.35 at Lompoc Fuel and Conserv Fuel, both on East Ocean Avenue in Lompoc, and Fuel Depot on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, while the AAFES station on Vandenberg Space Force Base was selling gas for $4.37.
Gas was $4.42 at Costco on South Bradley Road and the Shell station on North Broadway, both in Santa Maria, and $4.43 at the Exxon station on North H Street in Lompoc and Fastrip Fuel & YK Market on Guadalupe Street in Guadalupe.
The highest prices for regular gasoline found in the North County were $5.29 and $5.39.
Oil industry experts said gasoline prices are controlled by simple supply and demand, and when demand dropped when COVID-19 restrictions were imposed, oil companies cut back on production.
Now that pandemic restrictions are being lifted, the demand is rising faster than oil companies can ramp up production, thus driving up prices. In just the past month, for example, West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices rose 13%.
But relief from steadily rising gas prices could be in sight — or not, if global tensions aren’t resolved peacefully.
“Oil prices continue to push toward $100 a barrel, but Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices have plunged by about 14 cents a gallon since Monday, so we could see pump prices pause or drop soon if that trend continues,” Shupe said Thursday.
However, several oil price analysts said crude oil prices could hit $125 or even $135 per barrel should Russia, which fills about 10% of the global demand, disrupts its own production by invading Ukraine.