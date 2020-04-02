You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gasoline prices continue double-digit downward slide
0 comments

Gasoline prices continue double-digit downward slide

Prices for regular gasoline in Southern California dropped by double digits for the third consecutive week as oil prices and demand for fuel continue to drop, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California's Weekend Gas Watch.

On the Central Coast, the average price Thursday for regular unleaded was $3.19, which was 11 cents lower than last week, 38 cents lower than last month and 37 cents lower than last year.

But it was higher than the other Southern California regions for which AAA listed average prices. Ventura was second-highest at $3.14 per gallon.

Thursday’s retail statewide average was $3.01 a gallon, which was 12 cents less than last week. The lowest average price among the eight regions listed in the survey was Riverside at $2.95 per gallon.

“While oil prices jumped today on the hope that Saudi Arabia and Russia can agree on production cuts, the fact remains that gasoline demand has continued to weaken,” Auto Club spokesman Jeffrey Spring said Thursday.

“California reformulated gasoline production fell by more than 25%, and inventories increased over the past week, so we expect to see retail prices continue to decline,” he said.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Mike Hodgson is news editor at the Santa Ynez Valley News, where he writes about local government, special events and the people who live in the Valley. He has been a photographer, writer, news editor and managing editor at weekly newspapers since 1972

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News