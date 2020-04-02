Gasoline prices continue double-digit downward slide

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Prices for regular gasoline in Southern California dropped by double digits for the third consecutive week as oil prices and demand for fuel continue to drop, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California's Weekend Gas Watch.

On the Central Coast, the average price Thursday for regular unleaded was $3.19, which was 11 cents lower than last week, 38 cents lower than last month and 37 cents lower than last year.

But it was higher than the other Southern California regions for which AAA listed average prices. Ventura was second-highest at $3.14 per gallon.

Thursday’s retail statewide average was $3.01 a gallon, which was 12 cents less than last week. The lowest average price among the eight regions listed in the survey was Riverside at $2.95 per gallon.

“While oil prices jumped today on the hope that Saudi Arabia and Russia can agree on production cuts, the fact remains that gasoline demand has continued to weaken,” Auto Club spokesman Jeffrey Spring said Thursday.

“California reformulated gasoline production fell by more than 25%, and inventories increased over the past week, so we expect to see retail prices continue to decline,” he said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.