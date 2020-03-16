You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gaviota Tunnel northbound lane scheduled to close March 23 for drainage repairs
0 comments

Gaviota Tunnel northbound lane scheduled to close March 23 for drainage repairs

121916 Gaviota Scenic Highway 07.jpg

Motorists drive on Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel in December 2016. 

 Len Wood, Staff

The Gaviota Tunnel's northbound lane on Highway 101 is scheduled to close next week for drainage repairs. 

The northbound lane will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Monday, March 23, and running until Friday, March 27, according to Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers. 

Additionally, the Gaviota Tunnel rest area will be closed on a 24-hour basis from March 23 to March 27 as a result of the closure. 

The purpose of the lane closure is so that Caltrans crews can repair a drainage system and perform erosion control near an embankment, Shivers said. 

Granite Construction is contracted to perform the work at various locations based on a $1 million contract. 

Caltrans reminds motorists to move move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones. 

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 at 805-549-3318, or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lee Enterprises sells papers in Santa Maria, Hanford
Local

Lee Enterprises sells papers in Santa Maria, Hanford

  • Updated

Lee Enterprises Inc., has sold its newspapers and digital media operations in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Hanford, to Santa Maria News Media, Inc. The sale includes the Santa Maria Times, The Lompoc Record, Santa Ynez Valley News and The Sentinel in Hanford, along with other local publications.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News