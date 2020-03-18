Gaviota Tunnel work, lane closures delayed by weather

Emergency work to repair a drainage system and perform erosion control near an embankment at the Gaviota Tunnel has been postponed by poor weather conditions, said a Caltrans spokesman.
Lane closures were scheduled to begin next week to accommodate the work, the spokesman said.
Now, the northbound left lane of Highway 101 will be closed from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, April 6 through Friday, April 10, weather permitting.
The Gaviota Roadside Rest Areas also will be closed 24 hours a day from Monday, April 6, through Friday, April 10, the spokesman said.
Souza Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $333,000 project.
For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, l Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.