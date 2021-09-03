In the early months of 2020, the Associated Press headlines foreshadowing the COVID-19 pandemic made us pause. But like the nascent Ebola scare, the virus seemed far away from northern Santa Barbara County.
Our newsroom at the time was busy gearing up for the March primary in a polarizing election year, and covering local stories such as developments in the Kristin Smart case and apartments being considered for Santa Maria's Town Center West.
Jan. 31, 2020
Global emergency declared
GENEVA - The World Health Organization declared the outbreak sparked by a new virus in China that has spread to more than a dozen countries as a global emergency Thursday after the number of cases spiked more than tenfold in a week. The U.N. health agency defines an international emergency as an "extraordinary event" that constitutes a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.
The same day, the United States declared a public health emergency, and took drastic steps to significantly restrict entry into the country because of the new virus.
Just over a month later, on March 13, the United States declared a national emergency, on March 15, Santa Barbara County recorded its first positive COVID-19 case, and the world as we knew it changed.
As society shut down, journalists were classified as essential workers, meaning while most others were directed to stay home, we were expected to work as a conduit for vital information between local governments and the public, and to tell the story of COVID-19.
We took that role seriously.
The result, in part, is found on the pages of our recently published book "COVID-19: A year that changed our world". We hope it will serve as a snapshot in history, capturing the personal stories, societal changes, and the resilience of our Central Coast residents during COVID-19.
To get your copy contact the Santa Maria Times office at 805-739-2230 or 805-739-2143, stop by at 3200 Skyway Drive, or order online at https://santamariatimes.com/store/covid19.
