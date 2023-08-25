Giorgio’s Italian restaurant in Buellton recently announced the opening of a second location, Giorgio’s at the Lot, in downtown Los Olivos.
“We are thrilled to bring Giorgio’s to Los Olivos,” said owner Giorgio Curti.
The new spacious outdoor mobile eatery, located near local wineries, serves lunch and dinner Thursday through Sunday, and features menu items such as wood-fired pizza, sandwiches, salads and seasonal specials.
Patrons are invited to bring a beverage of their choice or request delivery from partner wineries. There is no corkage fee, the restaurant said.
“We have been looking for the perfect location for some time, and we are so happy to have found it here," said Curti.
Giorgio’s at the Lot is located at 2956 Grand Ave., and offers eat-in, take out, and online ordering at order.giorgios.cafe/s/order