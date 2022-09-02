Read through any collection of motivational quotes and you’re likely to come across a healthy smattering of wise sayings that promote the virtue of perseverance — which might lead you to believe that persistence is a good thing.

Yes, but not when it comes to harmful chemicals in the environment.

For the past 80 years, we’ve been developing products designed to make our lives a little better or easier, such as nonstick cookware, beauty products, electronics and food packaging — but unfortunately, as we would come to find out later, these products contain chemicals that are harmful to our health.

These toxic chemicals, which are called PFAs, or sometimes PFCs, “escape” into the air, soil and water during the manufacturing process and through everyday use, cleanup and disposal of the products that contain them.

The problem is further exacerbated as the bonds between the carbon and fluorine atoms in PFAs are so strong and so durable that nothing in nature can break them apart, so they persist in the environment and they get transported around the world by birds and bugs and fish and other animals, and by the wind and the water. Some researchers have even gone so far as to suggest that there is not a single drop of water on this planet that is not contaminated by PFAs.

They are pervasive.

We hose them on to our gardens and fields; they get in our fruits and vegetables, in our cows and pigs and chickens and the creatures of the sea. We eat them and drink them and breathe them, and over time, they accumulate in our bodies, in the fatty tissue.

Research shows that they cause cancer, high cholesterol, thyroid disease, reproductive and immunological disorders.

We faced a similar predicament back when I was a teenager with a different class of persistent chemicals called PCBs, which used to be found in hydraulic fluids, lubricants and electrical components, such as capacitors and transformers.

These chemicals were so obviously hazardous to our health that the companies stopped making them in 1977, and the government banned them from commercial use starting in 1979.

It was a step in the right direction, and even though these chemicals are still hanging around and present in products made before 1979, the concentration levels in the environment and in our food chain is declining — and that’s a good thing. It shows what can happen if we choose to prioritize health.

Now, there is an even greater message of hope that comes to us from researchers at UCLA and Northwestern University who have found a way, using a very simple process, to destabilize PFAs so they break apart into smaller chunks and smaller chunks until they disappear, which really means they reform into less toxic, less persistent compounds.

The important and encouraging point here is that we now have eliminated — or at least significantly weakened — the notion of "forever chemicals" and its permanent threats so that present and future generations need not necessarily be saddled by the sins of the past.

It shows that our ability to make things better is limited only by our desire and commitment to do so.

Yes, this once again raises the point that what I think is better and what you think is better may be two different things, but even if we cannot agree — on who the bad guys are or what the best course of action should be, or on who to pick or what kind of plays to call, or on what’s real and what’s fake news — can we not at least agree that that which promotes and supports good health is better than that which causes disease?

While it is not a final solution, it is, nevertheless, a huge step toward the mitigation of a current pressing existential problem, and I’m excited to see what comes next.

