The potentially years-long processing of a General Plan amendment and zoning and land use change applications that could lead to a unique community rising all at once in the Solomon Hills was authorized last week by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission.

In a unanimous decision, commissioners accepted the applications for processing, going against the Planning and Development Department director’s recommendation to decline to accept the applications, which would drop that decision into the lap of the Board of Supervisors.

Director Lisa Plowman declined to accept the application, sending it on to the commission with the recommendation it be further sent to the supervisors.

She said she made that decision because the project would be precedent-setting due to its size, location, conversion of agriculturally zoned land and expanding urban development beyond the existing urban boundary.

In addition, it could have a regional impact on the effort to balance the location of jobs and housing, increase miles traveled and greenhouse gas emissions and become controversial.

For those reasons, she felt the Board of Supervisors should consider the ramifications and make the decision to process the applications.

Commissioners said they had a lot of questions about the project, but they believed processing the applications as soon as possible would provide the answers they — as well as the public and the developers — are looking for.

Solstra Communities California LLC applied for the changes on a 1,900-acre plot of land the company purchased more than 3½ years ago to prepare for construction of 4,000 home in clustered villages, with a village center to provide day-to-day needs of the residents and an office park of 500,000 to 600,000 square feet.

Solstra officials said the homes would span a wide range of prices but would focus on the middle and lower cost areas where the need for housing is greatest.

Hundreds of oil wells dating back to the 1930s that dot the site would be permanently closed, and between 1,000 and 1,200 acres would be dedicated as open space and for parks, with a trail system connecting the Las Flores Ranch and Orcutt trails.

Oscar Crohn of Denmark, principal of Solstra, said when the company bought the land, it invested in two trends — the growing demand for housing and the transition away from fossil fuel.

“Specifically, we see a part of this historical oil field as helping the North County address its urgent need for jobs and housing, for well-designed quality housing that attracts quality job growth, all designed and built sustainably in an environment and connected community,” Crohn said.

Jackson Washburn, the company’s development director, said the project would turn nearly 2,000 acres of oil and gas lands into a net-zero carbon community, with existing and future conservation easements preventing further development.

Washburn said the project will be built with fire-resistant materials and all-electric, with solar panels and all lines running underground; a sewage treatment plant that will allow 100% of its discharge to be used for irrigation with smart water controllers measuring soil moisture contest; and bikes and ebikes scattered throughout the community.

Of the 14 members of the public to address the commission, all but three supported accepting the applications for processing rather than delaying that by sending them on to supervisors.

Most supporters focused on the difficulty of hiring and keeping employees because of the lack of affordable housing.

“One of the reasons we can’t attract people to the Santa Maria area is directly related to quality communities and housing,” said Dominick Barr, president and chief executive officer of Quintron Systems, a $10-million-a-year company that manufactures mission-critical communications equipment for NASA and other space launch companies.

He said he lost three employees recently because they couldn’t afford to buy a home in Santa Maria, including one making about $80,000 a year and one making about $130,000 a year.

Ken Dalebout, vice president of Marian Regional Medical Center, said the 191-bed hospital currently has 250 “chronically unfilled” positions but is looking to expand with a new tower that will require even more than the current 3,300-member staff, and they will need housing.

“There is a direct relationship between having adequate housing and have a healthy community,” he noted.

Glenn Morris, president and CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, told commissioners that planning today is usually reactionary — “we’re always trying to catch up” — but the Solomon Hills project is a prime example of planning far into the future.

“A decision not to make a decision calls into question the credibility of our county leadership … about whether we’re really, truly serious about solving the housing problems, not just today but into the future, and whether we’re willing to think about unique and out-of-the-box solutions or just continue … on the same hamster wheel,” Morris said.

Those who said the commission should not accept the applications but send them on to supervisors cited such concerns as increases in greenhouse gas emissions, increased miles driven and the conversion of agricultural land.

They also raised questions of the definition of “affordable housing” and the availability of water.