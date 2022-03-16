On the second anniversary of the first COVID-19 case reported in Santa Barbara County, Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso provided a list of COVID-19 case “firsts” and graphs that showed county milestones in the pandemic.

Those have been condensed into a chronological bulleted list, with a few other key dates added, to provide a timeline of the pandemic’s progression.

Dec. 31, 2019 — First COVID-19 cases reported in Wuhan, China

Jan. 20, 2020 — First case reported in the United States

Jan. 24, 2020 — First report of cases in Europe

Jan. 26, 2020 — First case reported in California

March 11, 2020 — World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic

March 15, 2020 — First case reported in Santa Barbara County

July 11, 2020 — County’s initial infection rate peaks at 26.1 cases per 100,000 people

July 29, 2020 — Hospitalization from county’s initial outbreak peaks at 89 patients, ICU patients peak at 31

Aug. 28, 2020 — County assigned to purple tier as state launches its Blueprint for a Safer Economy

Dec. 1, 2020 — Vaccination test inoculates eight county individuals

Dec. 17, 2020* — First phase of vaccinations begins on health-care workers

Jan. 8, 2021 — Alpha variant infection rate in county peaks at 100 per 100,000

Jan. 12, 2021 — County’s Alpha hospitalization rate peaks at 211, ICU patients peak at 60

March 17, 2021* — County assigned to red tier in state Blueprint

March 31, 2021 — Daily vaccination rate in county peaks at 8,491

April 20, 2021* — County assigned to orange tier in state Blueprint

June 15, 2021 — State retires Blueprint tiers and reopens economy; county case rate is 1.1 per 100,000

Aug. 14, 2021 — Delta variant infection rate in county peaks at 31.1 per 100,000

Sept. 1, 2021 — County’s delta hospitalization rate peaks at 82, ICU patients peak at 24

Dec. 2, 2021 — After steady decline, county’s daily vaccination rate hits second peak at 3,952

Jan. 10, 2022 — Omicron variant infection rate in county peaks at 258.1 per 100,000

Jan. 21, 2022 — County’s omicron hospitalization rate peaks at 150, ICU patients peak at 29

March 13, 2022 — Daily vaccination rate in county reported at 162; infection rate 4.4 per 100,000; hospitalized at 19, ICU patients at 2

*These dates and milestones were not included in Do-Reynoso’s report.