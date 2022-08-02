An agreement reached Monday will resolve lawsuits filed over Trump administration plans to allow new oil and gas drilling leases on more than 1 million acres of land across seven counties, according to an environmental organization involved in the litigation.

The U.S Bureau of Land Management reached the agreement with the state and eight environmental groups in the wake of lawsuits they filed against the federal agency in 2020, said a spokesman for Los Padres ForestWatch, one of the groups that filed lawsuits.

“Today’s agreement protects the iconic landscapes that define Central California, safeguards public health and moves us closer to a cleaner energy future,” Jeff Kuyper, executive director of Los Padres ForestWatch, said Monday.

“Fossil fuel extraction has wreaked havoc on our public lands, our farms and our neighborhoods for far too long,” Kuyper said. “We now have an opportunity to chart a new course for safe and healthy communities throughout our region.”

Other groups that filed suit included the Center for Biological Diversity, Central California Environmental Justice Network, National Parks Conservation Association, Natural Resources Defense Council, Patagonia Works, Sierra Club and the Wilderness Society.

Lawsuits and agreement

In the lawsuits, the plaintiffs said that in planning the lease sales, the BLM failed to consider the potential harm to public health and recreation across the region as well as harm to the climate and possible groundwater and air pollution from fracking and increased drilling.

They said the plan would allow drilling and fracking near state parks and beaches, national parks, forests, wildlife refuges, the Pacific Crest Trail, Carrizo Plain National Monument, several schools, reservoirs, ecological reserves and other community landmarks.

The Trump administration plan would have affected lands in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Kern, Kings, Tulare, Fresno and Madera counties.

But at the time the suits were filed, Santa Barbara County and BLM officials said it was unlikely any fracking would take place here because the geological formations where oil reserves are located in this county are not conducive to using that method.

A BLM spokeswoman also said all the acreage in question within the Bakersfield Field Office’s jurisdiction had been available for oil and gas development for more than 30 years.

She said potential impacts from proposed drilling and fracking operations would be addressed at site- or project-specific levels in subsequent tiered environmental analyses.

Under the agreement filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, the BLM will prepare a supplemental environmental report and, based on that analysis, consider whether to amend the agency’s drilling management plan.

Changes to the plan might include adding more stringent standards to protect the environment and public health or placing some lands off-limits to drilling or fracking altogether.

The federal government agreed to not offer any new oil drilling leases until the evaluation is complete, which could take two years or more.

Affected North County sites

North County sites addressed in the agreement include 1,793 acres in Tepusquet Canyon, 217 acres on the north face of Bald Mountain and 120 acres near the headwaters of Nojoqui Creek in the Santa Ynez Mountains.

Also included are parcels totaling 60 acres on the north and south sides of Cachuma Lake and nearly all 102,650 acres of Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Several parcels affected in the Purisima Hills between Los Alamos and Lompoc include 160 acres owned by Rancho Santa Rita Preserve, and 3,158 acres within and around Lompoc city limits, the 42-acre Ken Adam Park and nearby Hancock College Lompoc Valley Center were also part of the plan.

In the Cuyama Valley, affected lands include 13,375 acres along the foothills of the Sierra Madre Mountains.

Several parcels totaling 1,766 acres inside the national forest boundary near the Sisquoc River, including one parcel adjacent to the San Rafael Wilderness and another straddling the Sisquoc River, were also considered for new oil and gas leases.

Most of the federal mineral estate underneath Jalama Beach County Park is zoned for drilling and fracking, which environmental groups said would also affect the adjacent Jack & Laura Dangermond Preserve that covers 24,000 acres along 8 miles of coastline between Hollister Ranch and Vandenberg.