Almost 25% of the vote-by-mail ballots sent out in Santa Barbara County have been returned in what the registrar of voters said has been a low-key campaign period leading up to Tuesday’s midterm General Election.

“We have 56,500 ballots returned out of 237,700 mailed out for a 23.7% return,” County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland said Friday. “We’ll see what happens. You’ve got to remember, we have more registered voters now, if you’re looking at percentages.”

Holland said he expects 150,000 to 160,000 ballots to be cast, which, based on the number of ballots sent out, would be about a 65% turnout.

That’s not particularly high, but Holland noted it is a midterm gubernatorial election.

“Other than that, I think we’re doing pretty good,” he said. “It’s been kind of low key in Santa Barbara County.”

The first results are expected to be posted on the Elections Division website about 15 minutes after the polls close.

Asked if he anticipates people monitoring ballot drop boxes like has happened in Arizona and Texas and as expected at polling places Tuesday, Holland said, “I anticipate we’ll get some of that, but nothing like Arizona and some other places.”

Both Arizona and Texas are “open carry” states for firearms, and armed citizens have been reported staking out drop boxes, allegedly in an effort to intimidate voters.

Holland said he doesn’t expect to see many lines at polling places, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, because more and more people are choosing to drop their ballots into drop boxes or mail boxes.

The county has 17 drop boxes available in North County communities.

Citizens who haven’t yet registered to vote can still do so right up through Election Day and cast a provisional ballot, which won’t be counted until the County Elections Office verifies the voter has not cast a ballot elsewhere.

In fact, elections offices in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday to help citizens register and cast a ballot, Holland said.

He noted all California residents are eligible to vote as long as they are a United States citizen and at least 18 years old on or before Nov. 8.

Elections Division Office locations and their regular hours are:

• Santa Maria — 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Suite 134; Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.

• Lompoc — 401 E. Cypress St., Room 102; Monday through Friday,

9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

• Santa Barbara — 4440-A Calle Real; Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.