The importance of water to Cuyama Valley was the focal point of an appeal filed over a land use permit for a 6-acre cannabis cultivation project, which the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission denied after the two sides agreed to a compromise.

“There’s nothing more important in that valley than the availability of water,” noted Commissioner C. Michael Cooney, whose 1st District encompasses Cuyama Valley. “That valley would dry up in an instant if no water was available.”

Although other issues raised in the appeal were left unresolved, Marc Chytilo, attorney for the appellants, agreed to drop the appeal if applicant Cuyama Greens LLC would agree to change the project description to include providing a 1:1 groundwater offset prior to starting cultivation and for the life of the project.

Commissioners accepted that compromise, denied the appeal and approved Cuyama Greens’ land use permit Jan. 25 on a 4-0 vote, with 5th District Commissioner Vincent Martinez having recused himself due to his professional involvement with some of parties.

While Chytilo and Cuyama Greens representative Molly Pitluck said they would continue negotiations on the appeal’s details, they both indicated they expect the commission’s decision to be appealed to the Board of Supervisors.

But by gaining approval of a land use permit prior to Jan. 31, Cuyama Greens avoided becoming subject to a new county requirement that all cannabis operations obtain a conditional use permit, which is more time-consuming, requires more documentation and is more expensive.

It would essentially mean starting over on a process Cuyama Greens has spent three years on already.

Although the appeal focused on groundwater, another issue it raised involved the San Joaquin kit fox, which has a breeding population on the site, and the potential for the animals being killed by vehicles on the access road and disturbed by the project lighting.

Pitluck said after a year of consultation with state and county agencies, California Fish and Wildlife approved of revised plans that cut the cultivation area from 40 acres to 6.17 acres.

“The real reason why we’re here is water,” she told the commission.

Chytilo, representing appellant Community Subcommittee of the Cuyama Valley Cannabis Advisory Committee, focused on the amount of water the project would pull from the groundwater basin — 19.71 acre-feet per year — for cultivation and landscaping.

An acre-foot is a little over 326,000 gallons, roughly the amount of water required to meet the annual needs of four to 10 people in most urban environments.

He pointed out the Cuyama Valley Groundwater Basin is one of the most severely overdrafted basins in the state, with the amount of water being extracted exceeding the amount flowing in by 30% to 50%.

Yet Cuyama Greens did not have provisions for offsetting that amount of water in the project description and had not signed an agreement to Cuyama Basin Groundwater Sustainability Plan guidelines for obtaining a water offset within three years.

“So we’re basically mining long-term water that’s not replenishing the groundwater basin,” Chytilo said.

Pitluck responded that the company couldn’t agree to the three-year requirement because it didn’t make the cut on the acreage cap and was put on a waiting list, so it didn’t know when it could apply for a business license and for that reason, plus pending litigation over rights to groundwater, it had been unable to arrange for a water offset provider.

Water offsets involve one grower paying another agricultural operation in the same area to fallow enough land to reduce its water use by the amount the first grower will use.

“We are more than willing and have offered to write an offset into the project description for … prior to cultivating,” Pitluck said.

When it came time for the commission to deliberate, 3rd District Commissioner and Commission Chair John Parke recommended both sides get together and come up with a compromise that could be approved that day.

Otherwise, the appeal could be granted or the hearing would be continued beyond Jan. 31.

When Chytilo and Pitluck couldn’t reach an agreement after a 5-minute break, Parke trailed the discussion to the end of the meeting to give them more time.

That worked, and the two returned with the compromise allowing approval of the project.