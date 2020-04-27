Appeal of dog day care, rescue facility in Santa Ynez to be heard by Planning Commission

The dogs would be housed in two existing stables and allowed to run and play in an existing arena. The property also includes a horse barn and a pole barn.

Four employees would live on site in a single-family home and a secondary residence, where the personally owned pets would be housed.

According to the staff report, the county received complaints in March 2019 about an unpermitted dog boarding facility operating at the site and opened a zoning violation case, leading Hollon to apply for a minor conditional use permit to allow boarding up to 54 dogs during the day and 39 overnight.

Those numbers were reduced after the first of two zoning director hearings, during which former tenants Isabelle Gullo and Angela Adan and former employee Valerie Wheeler objected to granting the permit.

Gullo later filed an appeal based on the poor treatment of dogs she and the other two claimed to have witnessed, including a failure to provide food and water on a regular basis, filthy and inadequate housing conditions and lack of adequate supervision.

In her appeal, Gullo said Planning and Development had not consulted with the Animal Control Division before granting the minor CUP.