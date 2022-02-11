An appeal of a permit to construct a single-family home in Los Olivos was unanimously denied and criticized for being “unmeritorious” and costly Wednesday by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission.
The decision gave a new approval to Thano and Kathy Adamson to construct a 2,645-square-foot two-story home, a 960-square-foot detached garage and a 16-by-40-foot swimming pool and spa on a 10-acre parcel at 2017 Alamo Pintado Road.
Plans call for the house to be built on the footprint of a barn that has already been demolished, although an existing 420-square-foot feed structure will remain.
The house will have 870 square feet of ground-floor patios and 230 square feet of second-floor patios, and the garage will include a restroom and outdoor shower. A built-in barbecue beneath a 6-foot-square trellis is also planned.
Jan VandeBos, who operates a thoroughbred horse rehabilitation facility called Springtime Farm on the adjacent property, appealed the planning director’s permit approval, citing three basic reasons.
VandeBos said construction vehicles parked on the private easement called Random Oaks Road, which provides access to her property as well as the Adamson parcel and several others beyond that, would represent a danger to other drivers due to its narrowness.
She said the oak trees at the Random Oaks Road intersection with Alamo Pintado Road would be a danger as well because they are overgrown above the easement, and the Adamson property should be accessed using a new driveway directly from Alamo Pintado Road.
She also cited a Solvang Municipal Code section that prevents swimming pools from being constructed in the side-yard setback.
VandeBos also claimed the barn that was demolished had potential historical significance and was torn down without any notice and without proper inspection and permits for asbestos removal.
She said the demolition crew was “totally negligent in walking over to our gate and telling one of the workers or myself, while I was riding an offtrack thoroughbred, training him, that perhaps a demolition might cause some problems.”
“To me, there is no common decency there,” VandeBos said. “That is not being a good neighbor, that’s not being a good person.”
County planner Tina Mitchell noted Random Oaks Road is on the Adamson property and will be improved as a condition of the project, which is not inside Solvang city limits, so its code didn’t apply.
She said the barn was less than 50 years old and not historic, a demolition permit was obtained and there was no asbestos in the structure.
Commissioner John Parke, whose 3rd District includes the project site, said VandeBos would have benefited from seeking advice from a land use planner or attorney for issues she said she didn’t understand.
“Frankly, the claims that are made here in this appeal, were they in a litigation procedure, would border on malicious prosecution,” Parke said. “This appeal cost a lot of money. … The county is spending thousands and thousands of dollars on this appeal that I believe to be unmeritorious.”
Fifth District Commissioner Dan Blough was more blunt in his assessment.
“‘Unmeritorious,’” he said. “That’s a very nice word. My description was ‘ridiculous.’”
Blough said unless he was doing something obnoxious right next to VandeBos’ property, she would not have the right to tell him things like where his swimming pool should be.
Second District Commissioner Laura Bridley agreed: “From a planning standpoint, I found this a complete waste of time.”
Fourth District Commissioner Larry Ferini said the community should be thankful for the conservative approach the Adamsons were taking on the property.
However, Commission Chairman and 1st District Commissioner Michael Cooney defended the right afforded by the county to appeal any project requiring a land use or coastal development permit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.