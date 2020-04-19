Appeals of 2 cannabis operations on Hwy 246 coming before Santa Barbara County supervisors Tuesday

Appeals filed over two cannabis cultivation operations proposed along Highway 246 west of Buellton will be heard by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in Tuesday’s virtual meeting at 9 a.m.
Supervisors also are scheduled to hear a status report on COVID-19 in the county and results of the efforts to control it, and will consider an ordinance to increase the Emergency Medical Services Agency fees for emergency medical technician certification and recertification and paramedic accreditation.
Citizens can’t attend the hearing in person but can watch it livestreamed online and provide comments either via phone or email.
The two appeals being heard Tuesday are examples of the often lengthy, convoluted and expensive paths to getting a cannabis project approved or getting it denied and of the conflicts between the winegrape and cannabis industries in the county.
A land use permit for one of the cannabis operations was approved and appealed, the project was revised but denied when the appeal was upheld, and the applicant is appealing that denial and seeking an OK for a further revised project.
The other permit was approved and appealed, the project was then revised, the appeal was denied and the permit approved anew, but that approval has now been appealed, and yet another revised project has been submitted.
Both were appealed by the owner of the vineyard and winery that sits on the opposite side of the highway in the two-tenths or less of a mile separating parcels where the projects are opposed.
Santa Barbara West Coast Farms LLC submitted an application the planning director approved in April 2019 for a 50-acre outdoor cannabis cultivation and nursery operation with two 3,000-square-foot accessory buildings for a 73-acre parcel on the south side of Highway 246 about 3.5 miles west of Highway 101.
That approval was subsequently appealed by winery owner Blair Pence, a revised project was submitted and in early December the County Planning Commission upheld the appeal and denied the project, saying it was not consistent with the visual impact and agricultural goals and policies of the County Comprehensive Plan and the Santa Ynez Valley Community Plan.
In late December, West Coast Farms appealed the denial, asserting the project is consistent with both plans and the Land Use Development Code regarding aesthetics, agriculture and odor and claims the commission was inconsistent in its analysis and conclusions regarding two proposed cannabis operations nearby, making the decision arbitrary.
Supervisors will consider that appeal and another revised version of the project Tuesday.
Santa Rita Valley Ag Inc.’s application for 37 acres of cannabis cultivation with 25 Seatrain shipping containers for storage and processing on a 43-acre parcel about 3.8 miles west of Highway 101 was approved by the planning director’s designee in May 2019, and later that month Pence appealed that decision.
The Planning Commission heard the appeal but gave the applicant additional time to submit a revised project, which included eliminating the Seatrain containers and on-site processing and moving the cultivation area farther from the highway.
In early November, the commission denied the appeal and approved the revised project but reduced the size of the cultivated area to 12.75 acres. Later that month, Pence appealed that decision.
Santa Rita Valley Ag has submitted another revision seeking an increase in the cultivation area to 32 acres plus a new fuel storage tank, fencing and landscaping.
Supervisors will consider both the latest appeal and the revised project Tuesday.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.