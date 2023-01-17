As the storms that doused Santa Barbara County for more than two weeks gave way to cloudy skies Monday, residents, businesses and government agencies were still assessing the damage — as well as the benefits — as sunny skies loomed on the horizon.

Long-range forecasts from the National Weather Service office in Oxnard and other sources were calling for drier but cooler weather through the middle of next week after the last few showers expected Monday night and again Wednesday.

Data from the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes of Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego indicates the atmospheric rivers may be on hold through February.

But March could be another wet month if the rivers return.

Santa Barbara County residents may have experienced a taste of what could be California’s “new normal,” according to the UCLA Center for Climate Science website.

The site noted that “it’s unlikely the biggest change will be in overall amount of precipitation the state gets. Instead, it’s currently thought the character of precipitation will probably change, with more intense atmospheric rivers and longer dry spells between them.”

With city and county government offices closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, officials weren’t available to provide summaries of the damage to infrastructure and private properties.

Flooding was reported throughout cities and unincorporated communities, especially in Orcutt, where a giant sink hole opened, leading to damaged homes and displaced residents.

Black Road from Stowell Road to Highway 166 West was reopened Monday evening, but it remained closed between Stowell and Betteravia Road.

The county and Santa Maria as well as the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce are offering to connect residents and business owners to resources to help them recover from the impact of the series of storms that swept in on an atmospheric river.

But the benefits were, in some cases, obvious as reservoirs almost miraculously went from very low levels to brimming full, with the County Flood Control District reporting Cachuma Lake was holding 89.4% of its capacity at 8 a.m. Monday.

Twitchell Reservoir east of Santa Maria went from too low to being measured in December to holding 30.6% of its capacity. Gibraltar Reservoir was at 100.7% and Jameson Reservoir was at 101.2% of their capacities, according to the Flood Control District summary.

The rainfall also lifted the Central Coast — indeed, most of California — down one level of drought severity, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor website, but officials cautioned that doesn’t mean the drought is over.

“Despite the record and near-record precipitation over the past six weeks, large parts of the state remain in D1-D2 since moisture deficits have been entrenched across some areas for the last two to three years,” said Richard Tinker from National Centers for Environmental Prediction.

“At least one-third of the state has been in drought (D1+) since February 2020,” he added.

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties went from the D-2 severe drought category to the D-1 moderate drought category in just a week, but hydrologists said it will take several years of above-normal rainfall to have any significant effects on groundwater basins.

Still, the Flood Control District summary said the countywide average rainfall stands at 275% of normal to date in the water year, which began Sept. 1, and 111% of normal for the entire water year.

As an example of how much rainfall has exceeded average, the Drought Monitor said as of Jan. 10 — 41 days since Dec. 1 — Santa Maria received 10.61 inches, or 3.5 times its average of 2.96 inches for that period.

Rainfall totals reported by the Flood Control District for January at select locations included 30.71 inches on San Marcos Pass, 24.3 inches at Gibraltar Dam, 14.18 inches at Bradbury Dam at Cachuma Lake, 13.83 inches on Figueroa Mountain, 11.78 inches in Santa Ynez, 11.03 in Lompoc, 10.90 in Buellton, 10.41 in Los Alamos, 8.16 in Sisquoc, 7.30 in Santa Maria and 4.32 in Cuyama.