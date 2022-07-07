An unarmed Minotaur II intercontinental ballistic missile test launch conducted at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday night ended with its explosion 11 seconds after launch.

The launch was originally scheduled for Thursday morning.

According to base officials, there were no injuries as a result of the explosion and the debris was contained to the immediate vicinity of its location at Test Pad-01.

"We always have emergency response teams on standby prior to every launch," said Col. Kris Barcomb, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander and launch decision authority for the launch. "Safety is our priority at all times."

An investigative review board has been established to determine the cause of the explosion, officials said.

The launch was a first-ever test of a new re-entry vehicle developed by the Air Force to demonstrate "preliminary design concepts and relevant payload technologies in operationally realistic environments," according to the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center.