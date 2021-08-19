County registered voters As of Aug. 16, the day vote-by-mail ballots were sent out, Santa Barbara County had 238,371 registered voters. Of those, 59,489 are registered Republicans, 111,605 are registered Democrats, 51,611 are nonpartisan and 15,666 are registered with other parties.

Virtually all of Santa Barbara County’s 238,371 registered voters should have received their vote-by-mail ballots this week for the California Gubernatorial Recall Election officially set for Tuesday, Sept. 14.

But voters can mark their ballots and return them via a drop box, as recommended by the registrar of voters, or by mail as soon as they receive them, rather than waiting to vote in person at a community polling place.

The election will determine whether Gov. Gavin Newsom is recalled from office and, if he is, which of 46 candidates should replace him — decisions that will cost the state’s taxpayers an estimated $276 million, according to the California Department of Finance.

The cost to county taxpayers is estimated at $2.8 million by Registrar of Voters Joe Holland.

“I haven’t done the math, but that’s probably about $12 a ballot,” Holland said. “People need to understand, when they get that mail-in-ballot, that’s a $12 ballot they have in their hands, so don’t waste the county’s money. Vote ‘yes’ or ‘no,’ pick a name, put it in the envelope, sign their name and mail it.”

Voters in Lompoc have an additional decision to make — whether to increase taxes on cannabis operations through a new taxation schedule that, if approved, would generate an estimated $1.2 million annually, City Attorney Jeff Malawy said.

“Lompoc people have a cannabis measure on the back of the ballot, so they need to turn it over and mark ‘yes’ or ‘no,’” Holland said. “It’s a really simple election. Lompoc is the only place in the county that has anything on the ballot except the recall.”

The recall

Proponents of Newsom’s recall say the governor has implemented laws detrimental to the citizens and their way of life, favoring illegal immigrants and failing to enforce immigration laws, levying the highest state taxes in the nation, increasing homelessness and seeking to remove Proposition 13 property tax protections, ration water and restrict parental rights.

In response, Newsom and his supporters say the recall is an attempt by Republicans and Donald Trump supporters to grab power, repeal clean-air protections, roll back gun safety laws and eliminate health-care access for those who need it the most.

The 46 candidates seeking to replace Newsom include 24 Republicans, nine Democrats, two Green Party members, one Libertarian, seven with no party preference and three with no qualified party preference.

Twenty-four of them have candidate statements in the state voter information guide.

A simple majority vote is all that’s needed to recall Newsom and seat a new governor.

Those who vote "no" on the recall can still vote for the person they think should succeed Newsom if the recall is successful.

Lompoc taxes

Proponents of Lompoc’s Measure Q2021 hope increasing the tax revenue from cannabis manufacturers and distributors will help address the city’s depleted reserve fund and the fiscal emergency declared by the City Council in June.

Lompoc’s cannabis taxes are currently set at a flat $15,000 with operations having a net income of $2 million and a flat $30,000 for operations with a net income above $2 million, which is estimated to bring in $1.5 million in the current fiscal year.

The new tax schedule would begin at half a cent per dollar for revenues of $10 million or less and rise in increments of half a cent for revenue ranges until it reaches 2.5 cents per dollar for revenues of more than $55 million.

In addition, the measure will remove sales tax from the calculation of taxable sales and will allow operators to show taxes on customers’ sales receipts.

To be approved, a simple majority vote is all that’s needed.

Casting a ballot

County voters have multiple ways to cast their ballots, but Holland is recommending they be deposited in one of the 30 or so secure drop boxes that were installed throughout the county for the 2020 election, which he said would avoid any concerns about U.S. Postal Service delays.

Ballots can be left in drop boxes 24 hours a day up until 8 p.m. Election Day.

“We’re already seeing a tremendous turnout, just in the drop boxes,” Holland said. “Some of the drop boxes have been packed full.”

However, ballots can be mailed in their accompanying prepaid-postage envelopes and will be counted provided they are signed and dated, postmarked no later than Sept. 14 and arrive at the County Elections Office on or before Sept. 21.

“We need to remind folks to be sure they sign that envelope,” Holland said. “We only count vote-by-mail ballots where we can verify the signature with the one on file with their voter registration.

“It’s important for people to know, especially with everything that’s been going on recently, we check every signature on every vote-by-mail envelope before we count the ballot.”

Ballots also can be dropped off during business hours at any of the three Election Office locations in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara.

Those who prefer to vote in person can do so at their designated polling place out of the 54 that will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day.

“We’re not really anticipating a big turnout at the polls on Election Day, because everybody already has their vote-by-mail ballot in their hands,” Holland said.

He said election workers plan to count every ballot they can through Sept. 13, and those results will be posted shortly after 8 p.m. when the polls close Election Day.