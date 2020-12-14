You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barney Melekian leaving Santa Barbara County job to become city police chief
0 comments

Barney Melekian leaving Santa Barbara County job to become city police chief

  • 0
Barney Melekian
Buy Now

While still serving as Santa Barbara County undersheriff, Barney Melekian listens to the discussion during a Board of Supervisors budget workshop in 2017. Melekian, who has been an assistant county executive officer for the last two years, is leaving to become interim police chief for the city of Santa Barbara.

 Paul Wellman, Contributor, File Photo

Barney Melekian, a Santa Barbara County assistant executive officer for the last two years, will leave his post in early February to serve as the interim police chief for the city of Santa Barbara, the county announced Monday.

Melekian, who has been the assistant CEO for public safety, will take over for Lori Luhnow, who is retiring from her job as the city’s police chief Feb. 13, said County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato.

“Public safety has been his calling, as Barney served in law enforcement for 46 years, including 13 years as the police chief for the city of Pasadena, four years as the director of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services in the [federal] Department of Justice and more than three years as the undersheriff for Santa Barbara County before joining the CEO Office in September 2018,” Miyasato said.

Melekian served as the county’s undersheriff from 2015 to 2018.

“We will miss Barney’s professionalism, empathy, knowledge and wit,” Miyasato added.

Although he will be leaving his county job in about a month, Melekian will continue working on the projects that have been his primary focus. 

“I will be working on next steps and how best to address priorities in the County Executive Office in the coming weeks, including cannabis oversight and racial equity and the criminal justice system,” Melekian said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News