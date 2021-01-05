Bob Nelson sworn in as Santa Barbara County 4th District supervisor

In a small, private outdoor ceremony Monday, new 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson was sworn into office by Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Timothy J. Staffell, who once held the seat himself.

The ceremony in Nelson’s hometown of Orcutt was witnessed by his three children, Avery, Andrew and Zeke, and wife Jamie, who held the well-worn Bible on which he placed his left hand to take the oath.

Nelson was unopposed in his bid to succeed Peter Adam, who chose not to seek re-election after two terms representing the 4th District.

The terms of 1st District Supervisor Das Williams and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann also expired at the end of 2020, and both will return to the board this year after winning re-election outright in the March 3 primary.

As the newest supervisor on the five-member board, Nelson will face something of a trial by fire by serving his first year in the role of chairman, starting with the board’s first meeting of the year Tuesday.