You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bob Nelson sworn in as Santa Barbara County 4th District supervisor
0 comments

Bob Nelson sworn in as Santa Barbara County 4th District supervisor

Orcutt resident has over six years experience with local issues, plans to work as a taxpayer advocate and limit wasteful government spending.

  • Updated
  • 0

In a small, private outdoor ceremony Monday, new 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson was sworn into office by Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Timothy J. Staffell, who once held the seat himself.

The ceremony in Nelson’s hometown of Orcutt was witnessed by his three children, Avery, Andrew and Zeke, and wife Jamie, who held the well-worn Bible on which he placed his left hand to take the oath.

Nelson was unopposed in his bid to succeed Peter Adam, who chose not to seek re-election after two terms representing the 4th District.

The terms of 1st District Supervisor Das Williams and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann also expired at the end of 2020, and both will return to the board this year after winning re-election outright in the March 3 primary.

As the newest supervisor on the five-member board, Nelson will face something of a trial by fire by serving his first year in the role of chairman, starting with the board’s first meeting of the year Tuesday.

Nelson said over the next four years, he plans to continue his work as a taxpayer advocate to ensure the government operates efficiently and to limit wasteful spending.

His priority issues include North and South County equity, public safety, campaign finance reform and homelessness — he was a volunteer for the Santa Barbara County Homeless Point-in-Time Count last January.

When he announced his candidacy in February 2019, Nelson also pledged to continue his predecessor’s focus on reducing the backlog of maintenance on county roads, buildings, parking lots, parks and other facilities.

Nelson couldn’t be reached and didn’t return requests for comment Tuesday.

After growing up in the 4th District since age 5, it has been his lifelong dream to represent the region and its residents as a supervisor, Nelson said in a prepared statement.

“This is home, where I started my career and where my wife and I are raising our family,” he said. “For this reason, it’s a little surreal [to be 4th District supervisor], but it’s a responsibility that I do not take lightly and a challenge which I am both ready for and qualified to take on.”

Nelson was an advisor to Adam in his 2012 election and served as his chief of staff for the past seven years, during which he said he helped hundreds of constituents and community leaders deal with county bureaucracy.

“As supervisor, my dedication to service as well as the success and safety of my constituents will only strengthen,” he added.

The son of a local minister, Nelson attended Righetti High School, where he was a top swimmer and captain of the water polo team, served as student representative to the school board and wrote articles for the school newspaper.

After graduation in 1997, he earned a degree with honors in business administration from Vanguard University in Costa Mesa while launching a Southern California real estate management company.

He then returned to the Santa Maria area to teach at Lompoc Middle School and both Pioneer Valley High School and Righetti, where he also coached water polo.

At Pioneer Valley, he served as head of the Business Department and was chairman of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Technology Committee.

He became involved in government issues in 2010 when he formed and led a committee to defeat Measure S, a countywide sales tax measure.

In addition to his duties as Adam’s chief of staff, Nelson has been serving on the Vandenberg Air Force Base Community Advisory Board, the Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council and the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety.

To contact the supervisor

Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson can be contacted at bob.nelson@countyofsb.org and bob@nelson4supervisor.com, through the 4th District office in Santa Maria at 805-346-8407 and through the clerk of the board at 805-568-2190.

For more information, visit www.nelson4supervisor.com and www.countyofsb.org/bos/.

What is the 4th Supervisorial District?

Santa Barbara County’s 4th Supervisorial district is a roughly rectangular-shaped area extending from the southern portion of Santa Maria through Orcutt and past Lompoc and the Santa Ynez River to Santa Rosa Road and encompasses both the Santa Maria Public Airport and Lompoc Airport.

The district is bounded by Blosser Road, Black Road, Highway 1, Highway 135, Graciosa Road, Harris Grade Road, Purisima Canyon, Rucker Road and Bailey Avenue on the west and by Dominion Road, Palmer Road, Cat Canyon Road, Santa Rita Road, Drum Canyon Road and Mail Road on the east.

It is surrounded on the east, south and west by the 3rd District. On the north, it borders the 5th District along a jagged boundary through Santa Maria and the agricultural fields to the east.

But those boundaries are expected to change in 2022 after members of the newly created Independent Redistricting Commission redraw the lines using data from the 2020 U.S. Census.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News