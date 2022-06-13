A decision on a new reclamation plan for a deep mining operation west of Solvang city limits was postponed to July 27 by the Santa Barbara Planning Commission so the Buellflat Rock Co. can modify the project description to address potential impacts from daily truck trips.

Commissioners unanimously agreed to continue the hearing Wednesday, at their first in-person meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, after hearing presentations from the staff, applicant and members of the public.

Additional truck trips were a concern for not only the public but also commissioners, although a company spokesman said it’s unlikely more trucks would be entering and leaving the mine at the Highway 246 intersection with Skytt Mesa Drive.

“Traffic we expect to go down,” said Buellflat representative John Hecht of Sespe Consulting, noting the company would no longer need to import rock, gravel and sand to meet local demands to use those materials in concrete, asphalt and similar products.

But Hecht said the company is willing to set a maximum number of 50 truck trips per day and eliminate the potential for 20 additional trips as described in the application.

Residents of a mobile home park to the east, inside Solvang city limits, complained about work starting earlier than the specified time, the resulting truck noise and dust from the mining operation blowing up the river channel.

Hecht assured the commission the hours of operation would be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and he noted both Mission Ready Mix Concrete and CalPortland have operations between the excavation site and the mobile home park that could be generating noise and dust.

The mitigated negative environmental declaration also requires loose materials to be watered down daily or covered to prevent them from blowing away.

But Commissioner John Parke, whose 3rd District encompasses the project site, wanted to address the complaints.

“I’d like to see a landscape buffer plan to mitigate the dust, noise and visual impact,” Parke said.

The actual mining operation is not part of the application being considered, which is a request to change parts of the existing reclamation plan.

Planning and Development Department staff noted Buellflat has a vested right to conduct the deep mining operation, so the commission had no authority over that aspect.

But because the commission has to approve the environmental assessment, which must look at cumulative impacts from the entire operation, the line between which conditions the commission could and could not impose were blurred.

“I’m not as concerned about the [daily truck] trips,” said 5th District Commissioner Vincent Martinez. “Those should go down because it will be a local product.”

But he added, “I feel like we’ve got to stay away from the [mining] operation. I feel like the dust [issue] is getting into that.”

The existing reclamation plan calls for backfilling the excavation mostly with unmarketable materials that were dug out and stockpiled on-site, then restoring the land to oak woodland and riparian areas.

Buellflat Rock wants to change that condition to returning the site to pasture land planted with legumes for cattle and horse grazing.

Hecht said the company feels that would be “more compatible with the surrounding agriculture.”

Buellflat has mined rock, gravel and sand from the Santa Ynez River channel and adjacent uphill areas since the 1930s, although it no longer excavates in the riverbed, according to a staff report.

Since the early 2000s, the company has mined an approximately 45-acre site north of the river to a depth of 30 feet — essentially the groundwater level —and now intends to excavate another 30 feet deeper.

“‘Deep mining’ is 1,000 feet, so this is not deep mining,” Hecht said. “This is more like ‘deeper mining.’”

The deeper excavation will extend the life of the mine by 20 years, the staff report said.

Any decision made by the commission in July will be conceptual because the plan will have to be submitted to California Department of Conservation’s Division of Mine Reclamation for its approval, then will return to the commission for the final decision.