Buellton City Council holding virtual meeting to discuss changes to general plan

The Buellton City Council and Planning Commission will meet for a virtual joint study session at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 to discuss updating the land use and circulation elements, key components of the city's general plan. The public is invited.
Results from the city's online community survey will be discussed, as well as strategies for updating the general plan, which outlines the community's vision for future growth in business, housing, improvements for transportation networks, parks and public facilities. The plan also concerns conservation of natural resources.
The meeting can be watched live on CityTV at https://cityofbuellton.com/government/cityTV.php.
Comments for the meeting can be sent to planning@cityofbuellton.com with the subject title “LUCE Update.”
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.