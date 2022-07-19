Longtime Buellton City Councilman Ed Andrisek has resigned from his post effective July 8, citing health issues, the city announced Friday.
Andrisek's 16 years of service to the city includes four years as a council member — one as mayor, and a nearly 10-year run as a Buellton Community Services District board member that preceded the city’s 1992 incorporation and formation of a council.
While a devout public servant, city officials said a few of Andrisek's proudest moments as a council member are notably the city’s acquisition of the Zaca Creek Golf Course in 2011 and his fostering of new civic leaders in the community.
During the July 14 council meeting, Mayor Holly Sierra, Vice Mayor Dave King, and Councilman John Sanchez personally thanked Andrisek for his support and encouragement during their initial runs for office.
"I would also like to thank Ed Andrisek for his many years of service," King said. "He approached me back in 2008 to get on the council, so I’m here because of Ed’s tutelage. I believe that he’s done an outstanding job for the city."
The City Council will discuss filling the vacant council seat during its next regular meeting slated for Aug. 11.