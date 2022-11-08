The city of Buellton is closer to electing a new mayor as early tallies roll in Tuesday night ahead of final election results that also revealed a likely winner for District 1 and 4 seats.
Incumbent Elysia Lewis received 54% or 509 of overall votes early on, slightly ahead of challenger Dave King who so far shows 46%, or 430 votes.
Lewis, who's for a second term on the council, said she was running in an effort to maintain the forward momentum built under former Mayor Holly Sierra's leadership.
Sierra, a three-term mayor, termed out to conclude her final eligible seating.
King served as Vice Mayor during a four-year elected term that expired this month.
King communicated his immediate priorities as keeping a watchful eye over the city's budget — ensuring it stays in the black — and ensuring new development is done wisely.
Hudson Hornick leads Tom Widroe
Votes for the District 1 seat are still incoming while newcomer Hudson Hornick has so far captured 57%, or 219 votes, compared to challenger Tom Widroe, who has garnered 162, or 42% of votes in early tally results.
The council seat is a four-year term.
Early results for Buellton City Council District 4 seat reveal the battle between candidates Art Mercado and David Silva is soon to be settled as Silva pulls ahead with 130 votes or 65%. Mercado trails with 70 votes or 35% of votes.
The council seat is also a four-year term.