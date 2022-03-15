The Buellton City Council voted Thursday to come to the aid of the city's cash-strapped senior center by advancing $70,000 in annually-budgeted funds to the nonprofit in March rather than in July, after two major grants it had expected fell through.
Buellton Senior Center Director/CEO Pam Gnekow returned to the council chambers for a second time on March 10 after first requesting the item be considered at the Feb. 24 meeting, and outlined the center's dire need for funding to continue serving 625 members — who reside in Buellton, Los Alamos and the greater areas of the Santa Ynez Valley — through its daily Meals on Wheels program, on-site Farmers Market and other senior-focused services.
Before the 5-0 vote by council members, Gnekow stated that "no one has had a raise or any increased vacations in the last eight years."
"We're not using money frivolously," she added.
According to Gnekow, the center never ceased its operations during the pandemic and still has not "recovered" financially since expanding its coverage area. She said the center is on pace to increase its total daily output of senior meals to 1,000 by year-end.
At the Feb. 24 meeting Gnekow had first explained to council that a rise in costs for supplies such as for meal containers that more than doubled in price in the last month and an increase in members being served contributed to the shortfall, which would have been covered by grant money that never showed up. She explained that the center was recently forced to find ways to cut costs, including abandoning its distribution of small milk cartons with delivered lunches.
"It saves $1,600 per month," she said, noting that half-gallons of milk are instead dropped off to those members who communicate a need for milk. "It saves a lot of money."
In other business, the council voted to approve Ordinance No. 22-02 with a 5-0 vote, officially transitioning the city of Buellton from at-large to by-district elections that include an at-large election for mayor.
The new ordinance, which was approved at the Feb. 24 meeting, was returned to the council floor for further public comment as required by state law, according to City Attorney Gregory Murphy.
The new ordinance required that all four council members be elected within that candidate’s district by voters through district-based elections, while the mayor would be elected by all voters within the city. Districts 1 and 4 will hold elections in November 2022 and Districts 2 and 3 in November 2024, along with the mayor-elect.
The change also means a new electoral district map for the city. Council members unanimously selected NDC Plan 204 as opposed to NDC Plan 203.
Mayor Holly Sierra at the Feb. 24 meeting explained that the two options were very similar with the exception of boundaries found in District 1 of the NDC 203 Plan that include Downey Circle, while District 1 within the NDC 204 Plan, captures Calor Drive to La Lata Drive up to a distinctive neighborhood oak tree.
Next year, council members and the newly elected mayor can expect an increase in compensation after the council voted 5-0 to amend Ordinance No. 22-03 in a first reading during an agenized public hearing. No members of the public spoke on the matter.
Effective January 2023, council members will earn $550 per month and the mayor, $650. According to City Manager Scott Wolfe, the fiscal impact to the city will be $7,800 annually.
Wolfe said that state law allows the city ordinance to be amended by 5% since the last amendment, and that it may not go into effect until after next the council election.
Although Sierra voted in favor of the salary bump, she would not benefit from the increase as her last term as mayor ends in November.