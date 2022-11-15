In election totals updated Tuesday, Buellton mayoral candidate Dave King pulled ahead of incumbent Elysia Lewis with 1,020 votes, or 51% of ballots cast.
Lewis had 971 votes, or 48.55%.
The newest results show City Council districts 1 and 4 seats claimed by newcomers Hudson Hornick and David Silva, respectively.
After the election last week, Lewis, who was ahead by a slim margin, said she doesn't take voters' support lightly "and I will do my best to represent residents' interests with honesty, respect, and integrity."
The numbers changed Tuesday after the final mail-in ballots had been counted. One-hundred percent of votes from all six precincts are in according to the county Registrar of Voters, and reflect a 35% voter turnout for the mayoral race.
District 1 numbers Tuesday showed Hornick garnered 55.41% with 389 votes compared to challenger Tom Widroe, who collected 44% with 309 votes.
Silva ousted incumbent Art Mercado for the District 4 seat.
Numbers reported for Mercado as of Tuesday are 44.16% with 208 votes while Silva collected 54.78% overall with 258 votes cast in his favor.
The election will be certified by Dec. 16, according to the registrar's office.