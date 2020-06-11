Buffet of cannabis ordinance changes ordered by Santa Barbara County supervisors

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has chosen a smorgasbord of amendments to address cannabis cultivation conflicts with residents and other agriculture instead of requiring all cultivation operations to obtain a conditional use permit, as recommended by the Planning Commission.

In a series of votes, the board directed the Planning and Development Department staff to prepare potential amendments for more public comment, discussion and possible tweaking at an unspecified future meeting.

Supervisors began the hearing on cannabis ordinances last week but couldn’t begin discussing them because of the volume of public comments — 41 emailed comments still remained to be read into the record Thursday.

Of seven amendments proposed by various supervisors, only two won unanimous votes and two failed.

Under one of the two that won unanimous support, applicants would not have to adhere to the revised ordinances if they have a permit approved and the appeal period has ended; if they have a permit that was approved upon appeal; or if an approved permit is in the process of appeal and ultimately wins.

Applicants with a permit in the process who ultimately lose on appeal would have to start over under the new provisions.

The other amendment with unanimous support would require all cannabis drying and processing to take place indoors using the best available technology for odor control.

Amendments that won split support included banning all cannabis cultivation inside existing developed rural neighborhoods, or EDRNs, which was opposed by 1st District Supervisor Das Williams and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino.