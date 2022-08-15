Solvang will see races for two seats on its city council, a single candidate for mayor and a tax measure on the Nov. 8 ballot.
As of Friday’s deadline, eight candidates had pulled papers, four of them had qualified for the ballot and one had filed paperwork but had not yet qualified.
Election Day will be the first since Solvang was divided into four districts. Each candidate must live in the district for which they are running and are presumed to represent constituents in that district.
According to the city's website, only Councilman Member Mark Infanti had filed for the mayoral election. Mayor Charlie Uhrig previously announced he will not run for reelection.
Candidates V. Louise Smith and David Brown are the only two candidates for Solvang City Council District 3 who qualified for the ballot by Aug. 12. Three others who pulled papers, but according to the city website had not filed with the city by the deadline, included Haidy Alvarado, Niels “Chris” Djernaes and Janice Mathews.
Solvang City Council District 4 candidates include Councilman Robert Clarke, who has qualified for the ballot, and Elizabeth Orona, who filed on Friday. Her nomination could complete the administrative qualification process in a matter of days.
Biographical information submitted to the city by Orona states she has been a Solvang resident for eight years. Born in Long Beach, she earned her bachelor's in mathematics/applied science from UCLA, and moved to Solvang from Palos Verdes. She listed her occupation as “technology business” and enjoys camping, traveling, hiking, food and fishing. She is married and lists no campaign manager.
She’ll face Clarke who has served on the council since being elected in 2018.
Clarke was born in Illinois and raised in Newport Beach/La Cañada. He attended Golden West College, Diablo Valley College and finally New York Institute of Finance where he studied business, technical analysis and options strategies. He and his spouse moved to Solvang more than 16 years ago and raised two children here.
He has served as a coach, fundraiser, member of the boards of Danish Brotherhood as well as Santa Barbara Contractors Association, on the Solvang Planning Commission and as a church lector. His listed hobbies include flying fixed-wing helicopters, surfing, skiing, history and running.
District 3 candidate Smith did not report a birthplace or family information, but said he had earned a bachelor's in sociology and an MBA. No educational institution was listed. The biographical form also states Smith is a chef who has lived in Solvang for 13 years.
Smith served as a Visit SYV board member from 2019-21 and as Rosenborg Estates Homeowners Association president from 2010 to the present. Hobbies include music, guitar, running, spinning, reading, camping and wine education.
The other District 3 candidate, Brown, did not report a birthplace either but listed his spouse. Formerly of Los Olivos, Brown reports having lived in Solvang for five years. He reported he has an MBA, but no institution was named.
Under “membership and offices held," Brown listed the Rotary Club of Los Olivos, Paul Harris Award and board chairman, Los Padres Council, BSA (Boy Scouts of America). His listed hobbies include outdoor activities, biking, fishing, flying, skiing, hiking, motor sports and classic cars.
The city's website shows no completed paperwork for the others who reportedly pulled papers.
Voters will also be asked to vote on a proposed one-cent use and sales tax to help support maintenance of city programs and services as well as road repairs, flammable brush removal, 911 emergency response, neighborhood police patrols and recreational programs.
According to the council-approved resolution which defines the ballot measure, “this measure will provide Solvang local control over local funds for local needs to benefit the Solvang community.” The resolution also notes, “Tourists pay two-thirds of the sales tax, ensuring tourists continue to pay their fair share for city services.”
Groceries and prescription medications would be exempt from the new tax which the city estimates would raise $1.6 million annually “that cannot be taken by the state,” according to the resolution.
There is no sunset date for the proposed sales tax.