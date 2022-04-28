A plan to grow cannabis on about 5 acres alongside Highway 246 near the Good Samaritan Shelter in Lompoc got the green light after a neighbor withdrew his appeal of the permit approved by the Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department director.

The County Planning Commission was prepared Tuesday to hear the appeal filed by Sweeney Road resident Pierre La Barge of La Barge Vineyards LLC over the land use permit allowing ABL Partners LP to cultivate cannabis at the site, which has access from Sweeney Road.

But the hearing was canceled after the appeal was withdrawn by La Barge’s attorney Courtney E. Taylor, who said the two sides had reached a settlement, although what that entailed was not specified.

A Planning and Development Department staff report listed four points of appeal — a failure to demonstrate an adequate water supply; failure to comply with the Comprehensive Plan; changed circumstances and new information regarding water use; and substantially increased agricultural land use conflicts following a Uniform Rules amendment.

In its recommendation to the commission, the staff refuted the claims and said they were without merit.

In a 16-page letter accompanying the appeal, La Barge’s attorney Marc Chytilo detailed other issues, including the project being out of character with the neighborhood of ranchettes and located near a school bus stop, noting it’s one of seven cannabis projects planned in that area.

“The project parcel, in addition to the other two adjacent [projects] proposed by the same operator, will surround the Good Samaritan Shelter on three sides, which serves as an emergency shelter for individuals and families, a community for whom exposure to the production of recreational drugs creates considerable tension and temptation," Chytilo wrote.

He argued there was inadequate evidence in the record to support the director’s findings for approval of the permit.

ABL Partners plans to grow cannabis under hoop structures on 5.09 acres of a 10.22-acre parcel, with four crop cycles per year and harvesting at varied times.

Harvested product will be transported off-site the same day for processing elsewhere, according to the staff report.

The project also includes development of an 1,800-square-foot water treatment and equipment storage barn, two 5,100-gallon water storage tanks, four 120-square-foot storage sheds, eight employee parking spaces, four delivery and transport parking spaces, and a 5,595-square-foot vegetated drainage swale.

On-site groundwater wells will provide water for irrigation, and a total of 1.29 acres of the parcel will remain in native coyote brush scrub, the report said.

Screening will be provided by approximately 31,613 square feet of landscaping planted along the security fence line.