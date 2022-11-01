A nearly 22-acre cannabis cultivation project along Highway 101 about four miles south of Buellton was approved Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors as it denied two appeals filed by adjacent growers.

Supervisors voted 4-1, with Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann dissenting, to reject the appeals filed by Edward Seaman of Restoration Oaks Ranch and Justin El-Diwany of Sierra Botanicals.

The appeals were primarily based on the hydrogeologists’ opinions that pumping from the project’s main well would impact adjacent wells and the level of Nojoqui Creek because it would draw water from the creek’s subsurface flow.

State law prevents cannabis operations from using water from surface and subsurface stream flows for irrigation during summer months.

The hydrogeologist for Shannon Conn, owner of Nojoqui Farms, who applied for the land use permit, said his tests showed pumping from the project’s primary well would not affect the creek.

That made the hearing a case of “dueling hydrologists,” as Hartmann called it.

“And I think all of them are reputable, and I’m not in a position to be able to say which one is right — is this groundwater, is this surface water,” she said

“But I am very concerned that we don’t have anything really in place for us, even if we’re getting every-other-month reports on water usage on the Nojoqui site, we don’t know what the impacts are elsewhere,” Hartmann said.

She said she wished the project required a conditional use permit, rather than a land use permit, so the county could require an independent hydrogeologist to determine the actual condition of the groundwater basin.

“I admire the applicant, I think they’ve done a tremendous job, but I find myself having to make a protest vote because I think the system is wrong,” she said. “It’s unresolved in my mind. Despite the presentations, I don’t think any of us knows for sure what the water impacts are, and when there are shortages, who’s going to bear the brunt?”

The board’s decision will allow Nojoqui Farms to grow 20.67 acres of mature cannabis under hoop structures with a 1.2-acre nursery, also under hoops; store refrigerated product in an existing 3,240-square-foot barn; and process cannabis in a new 10,000-square-foot building.

Five people will be employed full time, with an additional 19 added during each of three harvests lasting 21 days.

Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson said he isn’t worried about the water supply but is concerned about the odor, because the Folded Hills Estate Tasting Room at the Homestead is just 0.6 of a mile from the nearest cannabis hoops.

Planning consultant Laurel Fisher Perez said although odor control is not required due to the location and zoning, the project will use a state-of-the-art carbon filtration system on the processing building.

Perez also said the hoops have been oriented so the prevailing winds won’t blow through them and pick up odors, but she added if there are odor problems, the owner will work with neighbors to resolve the issues.

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said the ongoing drought is going to cause more conflicts between neighbors over water issues.

“I don’t think we are the referees of that situation right now,” he said.

He also refuted appellants’ claims that the permit had been rushed through.

Lavagnino pointed out the application was submitted in 2019 and it took two years before it was issued.

He said to swap out a crop on agriculturally zoned land, the applicant had to hire lawyers, consultants, water experts and engineering firms to get a permit issued.

“But then to hear the narrative that this is just a fast track, everybody gets one, is completely false,” Lavagnino said, noting it’s a long, drawn-out process.