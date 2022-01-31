Laura Capps on Monday formally announced she’s running for the Santa Barbara County 2nd Supervisorial District seat in the June 7 primary, her second attempt to secure a seat on the board.
Capps became the first person to declare candidacy for the 2nd District after Gregg Hart, who currently holds the seat, announced he will not seek reelection but instead will run for the 37th Assembly District, which opened up with no incumbent following redistricting.
Currently a member of the Santa Barbara Unified School District board, Capps is a former presidential campaign communications director, White House speechwriter and U.S. Senate aide who describes herself as an environmentalist and anti-poverty advocate.
“My candidacy for county supervisor centers on our children and their future,” Capps said in announcing her campaign. “As supervisor, I will build on my decades of experience to tackle the urgent and interconnected issues of today: poverty, housing, homelessness, drought and climate change, mental health, economic development, transportation, health care and public safety, while creating innovative solutions for the issues of tomorrow.
“For too many of our children, particularly children of color, Santa Barbara County is a challenging place to grow up — especially now as the pandemic endures,” she continued. “Our county has one of the highest poverty rates in the state of California. Financial and food insecurity has a tight grip on the lives of many.
“Children struggle to thrive. Adults bear the havoc of soaring housing prices, often resorting to long, climate-damaging commutes. Our unsheltered neighbors suffer without the resources they need.”
She added, “I am running for county supervisor with the experience and commitment to serve the entire county and bring bold solutions to address our urgent needs. The children of this county are my North Star. When we do right by them, we do right by us all.”
Currently in her fifth year on the school board, Capps has had a history of working to improve children’s lives, including helping several hundred classrooms shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy.
Since 2013, she has helped lead a coalition effort to ensure children throughout the county are provided with food during the summer when not in school.
She has also led national nonprofit organizations focused on poverty, climate change and ocean conservation.
Capps unsuccessfully challenged incumbent 1st District Supervisor Das Williams in 2020’s early March 3 primary.
She is the daughter of Lois Capps and the late Walter Capps, both of whom served Santa Barbara County in the U.S. House of Representatives.
