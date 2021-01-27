Carbajal bill would protect service members parents from deportation

A bill to protect immigrant parents of U.S. military personnel from deportation was introduced in Congress this week by Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara.
In a virtual press conference Tuesday, Carbajal said he’s sponsoring the Protect Patriot Parents Act “to provide a pathway to lawful status for the parents of our service members who’ve sacrificed so much for our country, only to have their parents cruelly deported.”
“It’s important to have a fair immigration system that works and keeps families together,” Carbajal said.
If passed by the House and Senate, the Protect Patriot Parents Act will restore lawful residency status to thousands of immigrants who have a son, daughter or other family member serving in the U.S. armed forces.
The legislation was sparked by the case of 57-year-old Goleta resident Juana Flores who was deported to Mexico, leaving behind husband Andres, 10 children, including her son who is a U.S. Air Force staff sergeant, and 18 grandchildren.
Because of immigration laws, she must remain in Mexico for 10 years before she is allowed to apply to return to the United States, said immigration lawyer Kraig W. Rice, part of the legal team working to bring Flores back to her family.
Retired Superior Court Judge Frank Ochoa said Flores lived in the United States for 30 years and is married to a U.S. citizen, is a taxpaying, productive member of the local community and the primary caretaker for family members with special needs.
Although she was under a deportation order for years, it was repeatedly stayed on humanitarian grounds — until the Trump administration.
Rice said federal law gives officials the discretion to allow immigrants in Flores’ situation to remain in the United States, provided they don’t leave the country. If they do, they can’t apply to return for 10 years.
In 1999, Flores’ mother was dying in Mexico, so she left to be with her, then returned.
When Trump immigration officials reviewed her status and saw she had left the country and returned, they ordered her deported and barred her from returning for 10 years.
“That was wrong,” Ochoa said. “That was a matter of discretion. It was an improper exercise of discretion.”
Retired Superior Court Judge George Eskin agreed.
“The deportation of Grandma Juana was cruel and unjust,” Eskin said. “It may take an act of Congress to undo that unjust act.”
Ochoa estimated there are 10,000 members of U.S. military services who have deportable family members, and each case should be looked at individually.
“Although we are one family, there are many like us going through this day to day,” said Flores’ son Staff Sgt. Cesar Flores. “It’s been very difficult not having her around. … Family is everything with us."
He said he hasn’t seen his mother in two years and, because of military travel restrictions, doesn’t have much hope that he will see her before he’s deployed to Turkey in February.
“It definitely takes a toll on you,” Cesar Flores added. “It’s difficult to carry out your duties day to day, knowing your mother is in a different country.”
Rice said the issue shouldn’t be thought of as simply an immigration issue but as a family matter, “and families matter.”
“I would challenge anyone who’s thinking about this issue to think about their own mother, their own father, their own grandmother,” he said. “How would I feel if that were our family?”
He asked how banishing the grandmother of 18 U.S. citizens to another country serves U.S. policy.
“Who’s being punished, the grandmother or the 18 grandchildren?” he asked.
