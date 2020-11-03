Carbajal leads Caldwell in early 24th Congressional District results

Democratic incumbent Salud Carbajal is leading Republican challenger Andy Caldwell in the race for the 24th Congressional District seat, according to the first unofficial results released by the California Secretary of State’s Office.

Initial results show Salud, a Santa Barbara resident, holding the lead with 162,131 votes, or 63.2%, to 94,398 votes, or 36.8%, for Caldwell, a resident of Santa Maria, with 125 of 363 precincts reporting.

The first results combine the totals from ballots counted by three counties’ elections offices, as the 24th Congressional District consists of all of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and a section of Ventura County down the coast to Ventura plus the northern part of the county, consisting almost entirely of Los Padres National Forest land.

Registrar of Voters Joe Holland said Santa Barbara County’s first round of numbers came almost entirely from vote-by-mail ballots received prior to Election Day.

Holland said updates expected later Tuesday night would only add results from the county’s 36 consolidated polling places.

“We’re anticipating at least 90% of what we’ve received through Monday will be counted,” Holland said Thursday, when 117,000 ballots had been returned.

“We don’t know how many ballots we’ll get on Election Day, but we will not count vote-by-mail ballots turned in that day,” he said.

Although Santa Barbara started counting ballots Oct. 3, local election officials are facing a big job, as both Santa Barbara County and California as a whole have reported record numbers of registered voters.