A free webinar series to educate the public about carbon sequestration and carbon offsets kicked off Tuesday and will conclude May 18.
The series will introduce potential stakeholders to carbon sequestration and offset markets, facilitate dialogue, foster connections and projects and address barriers, said a series spokesman.
It’s designed to appeal to a wide array of participants including representatives of local agencies, landowners, growers, project developers, consultants, nonprofit officials and representatives of financial institutions.
Central Coast Climate Collaborative and the Santa Barbara County Regional Climate Collaborative are co-hosting the series with the goal of developing a regional effort to achieve carbon neutrality, the spokesman said.
The schedule of webinars — all set for 3:30 p.m. — and their topics include:
• Wednesday, April 27 — “Carbon Markets: Supply-Side Considerations”
• Wednesday, May 4 — “Carbon Markets: Demand-Side Considerations”
• Wednesday, May 11 — “Beyond Carbon Markets: Holistic and Integrated Projects and Stewardship”
• Wednesday, May 18 — “Bringing It Together,” an interactive session for participants to engage in an open discussion
Those planning to participate should register at www.centralcoastclimate.org/sequestration to receive a Zoom link to the webinars.
The webinar series was organized by collaborative members, which include Santa Barbara County, the city of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District, the city of San Luis Obispo, Ventura County and the Community Environmental Council.