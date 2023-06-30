An appeal of a permit for 2.52 acres of outdoor cannabis cultivation off Cat Canyon Road was rejected this week by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission, but the appellants’ concerns about water were addressed through additional conditions imposed on the project.

Operators of the Calynx Inc. cannabis project at 6968 Cat Canyon Road will be required to monitor the level of its irrigation well and submit reports on the results to the county on a quarterly basis for the first two years of operation, under the conditions imposed by commissioners Wednesday.

After that, provided no issues with well depletion are detected, the reports will be provided on an annual basis, commissioners agreed.

The applicant had offered to install a system that would monitor the well level in real time, and the pump would automatically shut down if the water level came within two feet of the pump, but the commission didn’t pursue that offer.

However, the data on the well level will be continuously recorded by equipment installed in the well, and that data will be forwarded to the Planning and Development Department’s compliance team.

A land use permit approved for Calynx Inc. late last year was appealed by neighboring land owners and other interested parties, but a new county ordinance that became effective Jan. 1 requires all cannabis operations to obtain a conditional use permit.

So the applicant applied for a CUP, and the well monitoring became one of the conditions imposed on the project.

James Sullivan, representing the appellants, said the neighbors were concerned about the potential impacts on other wells from pumping groundwater for the cannabis project, but the issue of compliance was also an issue.

“There is a history of noncompliance here,” Sullivan said, referring to four large water tanks that were installed, grading and construction of a bridge, all done without permits.

He also claimed the applicant had been growing cannabis illegally on the property, not in compliance with the county policy on legal nonconforming use for cultivation.

“It’s very clear to us there was never medicinal production on that site,” he said.

County staff said the unpermitted tanks, bridge and grading are all being addressed by the applicant as part of the permit.

Lisa Bugrova, agent for Calynx, said all the issues raised in the appeal had been addressed by the commission in the past and criticized the appeal’s legitimacy and consequences.

“In our opinion, the appeal before you today shows a frivolous disregard for governmental process, as the issues raised were essentially cut and pasted from this appellant’s opposition to the Moriarty project, which you heard several months ago, which was both much larger and in closer proximity to the appellant,” Bugrova said.

She noted the appeal forced Calynx to delay operations for a full growing season, delayed tax revenues to the county, caused the applicant to spend additional money and used up county resources by requiring the staff to prepare for the hearing.

She also said the pumping from the well for the cannabis cultivation wouldn’t affect Sullivan’s well, which was half a mile away and was already having issues with demand.

Most of the commissioners seemed inclined to accept the staff’s recommended conditions and approve the project.

“This isn’t a whole heck of a lot of water that’s going to be pulled out for this,” said Commission Chairman and 3rd District Commissioner John Parke. “In the absence of data that says there’s a problem with water use, I don’t want to guess.”

Commissioner Larry Ferini, whose 4th District includes the project site, noted it is a small project but got a lot of scrutiny, including a hydrogeologist’s report, which he said was well-done.

But both 1st District Commissioner C. Michael Cooney and 5th District Commissioner Vincent Martinez didn’t want to OK the project without addressing the water issue.

“My real struggle comes down to the way this well is conditioned and it's on another [property],” Martinez said, noting that parcel could be sold, which could raise a variety of problems with use of the well.

He was also concerned that the last well test took place 13 years ago.

During a break, staff modified one of the conditions to require the quarterly reports on the well’s performance to meet Cooney’s and Martinez’s concerns, and the revisions and the project were unanimously approved.