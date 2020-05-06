You are the owner of this article.
CDBG funds to help homeless, domestic violence victims in northern Santa Barbara County
Nearly $600,000 in grant funds was allocated Tuesday to North County projects that will help victims of domestic violence and homeless individuals as well as add amenities to a park.

In a unanimous vote with little discussion, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors agreed to provide a $450,000 loan to help victims of domestic violence and human trafficking in Lompoc.

The vote also allocated grant funds in the amount of $57,750 to improve an emergency homeless shelter in Santa Maria and $58,475 to provide a concession stand and restrooms at a New Cuyama park and ball field.

A total of $621,616 in Community Development Block Grant money was left over from the previous fiscal year allocations as a result of projects being completed for less than the estimated cost and income from loan payments from previous year projects, according to a report from the Community Services Department.

Supervisors also allocated $30,274 to a Habitat for Humanity program in the South County and $25,107 to a Women’s Economic Ventures microenterprise assistance program.

Good Samaritan Shelter will use $365,000 of the $450,000 loan to purchase a three-bedroom single-family home at an undisclosed location in Lompoc for its Safe Haven program that provides transitional housing with support services for victims of domestic violence and human trafficking.

The remaining $85,000 of the loan will be used to make improvements to the property, according to the report.

The loan has zero percent interest with deferred payments and is forgivable after 15 years, the report said.

Good Samaritan also was granted $57,750 to replace the floor in the emergency shelter located at 401-C W. Morrison Ave. in Santa Maria.

New flooring will be more durable and more resistant to the wear and tear from continuing intense use of the facility, according to the report.

Cuyama Valley Recreation District will receive a $58,485 grant for the second phase of its park improvement plan.

The district has already completed the first phase, which involved installing a skate ramp at the park.

Phase two will include purchasing and installing a prefabricated concession stand and restroom facilities that will serve the park and an adjacent ballfield, the report said.

The prior year funding allocated to Women’s Economic Ventures will be added to $49,893 in current year funding to provide self-employment training and technical assistance to women interested in starting microbusinesses.

WEV programs benefit individuals throughout the county and is the only one of the projects that supports economic development, the report said.

All the projects are part of a substantial amendment to the 2019-20 Action Plan submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which provides the funds.

Santa Barbara County serves as the lead agency for the CDBG Urban County that includes the cities of Buellton, Solvang and Carpinteria.

Speeds going down, up in Orcutt, Santa Ynez

Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors approved the first reading of an ordinance to raise and lower speed limits on certain roads in Orcutt and Santa Ynez.

The ordinance will become effective 30 days after the second reading and final approval, expected to take place at the May 12 board meeting.

In Orcutt, the speed limit will:

• Increase from 40 to 45 mph on Clark Avenue from Highway 1 to 1,000 feet west of Broadway;

• Decrease from 40 to 30 mph on Clark Avenue from 1,000 feet west of Broadway to 350 feet west of Broadway; and,

• Be set at 50 mph on Rice Ranch Road from Orcutt Road to Lorraine Avenue.

In Santa Ynez, the speed limit:

• Will rise from 30 to 40 mph on North Refugio Road from Highway 246 south to Deer Trail Lane; and,

• Of 45 mph North Refugio Road will be extended from Country Road to Fancy Hill Court.

