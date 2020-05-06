CDBG funds to help homeless, domestic violence victims in northern Santa Barbara County

Nearly $600,000 in grant funds was allocated Tuesday to North County projects that will help victims of domestic violence and homeless individuals as well as add amenities to a park.

In a unanimous vote with little discussion, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors agreed to provide a $450,000 loan to help victims of domestic violence and human trafficking in Lompoc.

The vote also allocated grant funds in the amount of $57,750 to improve an emergency homeless shelter in Santa Maria and $58,475 to provide a concession stand and restrooms at a New Cuyama park and ball field.

A total of $621,616 in Community Development Block Grant money was left over from the previous fiscal year allocations as a result of projects being completed for less than the estimated cost and income from loan payments from previous year projects, according to a report from the Community Services Department.

Supervisors also allocated $30,274 to a Habitat for Humanity program in the South County and $25,107 to a Women’s Economic Ventures microenterprise assistance program.

Good Samaritan Shelter will use $365,000 of the $450,000 loan to purchase a three-bedroom single-family home at an undisclosed location in Lompoc for its Safe Haven program that provides transitional housing with support services for victims of domestic violence and human trafficking.

The remaining $85,000 of the loan will be used to make improvements to the property, according to the report.

The loan has zero percent interest with deferred payments and is forgivable after 15 years, the report said.