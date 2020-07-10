Chumash Casino Resort unaffected by state order closing nontribal card rooms

The Chumash Casino Resort, like other tribal casinos across California, has been minimally affected by a state order July 1 that called for the shutdown of card rooms and indoor business operations for restaurants, wineries, bars, movie theaters and zoos in 19 counties, including Santa Barbara.

The order called for card rooms located within nontribal casinos to close, sparing state tribal casino gaming rooms, due to a spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

However, some changes have been enacted by the Chumash Casino since the state order that impact only their food service department.

A spokeswoman for the Chumash Casino said seating has been removed from the center casino bar, which now only provides drink service to guests who are seated at slot machines or game tables. Walk-up bar service is suspended at this time.

When it reopened June 10 after a three-month closure, the Chumash Casino Resort rolled out a number of "Safe + Well" health procedures that are still being observed.

Some of those safety precautions to keep both patrons and employees healthy include touchless temperature-checking kiosks that screen all who enter the facility, reduced seating on the gaming floor and added Plexiglas shields between slot machines and at game tables.