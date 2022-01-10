Final maps released Monday by the California Citizens Redistricting Commission show state Senate and Assembly boundaries — and even their numbers — will shift in the Tri-Counties Area, leaving Santa Barbara County without an incumbent Assembly member.
While the 24th Congressional District boundaries also will change somewhat, its number won’t, and Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, will remain the incumbent as the district becomes more liberal.
The 24th District will still encompass all of Santa Barbara County, but it will lose the more conservative northern portion of San Luis Obispo County and gain a bit more of liberal western Ventura County.
At the state level, the most significant impact for Santa Barbara County will come in the Assembly district boundary changes.
Republican Jordan Cunningham has represented the northern portion of the county as far south as Lompoc as part of the 35th Assembly District, while Democrat Steve Bennett has been the assemblyman for the remaining southern portion of the county as well as a piece of Ventura County in the 37th District.
Redistricting commissioners decided to place all of Santa Barbara County in the same Assembly district and expanded the 37th District northward into the southern portion of San Luis Obispo County.
At the same time, commissioners chopped the portions of Ventura County out of the district, leaving Santa Barbara County without an incumbent assemblyman.
Cunningham lives in Templeton, which is outside the small portion of San Luis Obispo County added to the 37th District.
His 35th District was absorbed into the 30th Assembly District that includes a slice of western Monterey County.
Bennett lives in Ventura, so he’s now in the 38th District, made up of all Ventura County except the densely populated southeast corner.
That leaves no incumbent in the 37th District for the 2022 election, opening the doors to a host of potential candidates that some observers say could include Gregg Hart, current 2nd District county supervisor; Gloria Soto, a member of the Santa Maria City Council; and Charles W. Cole, who unsuccessfully ran for the seat in 2020.
Neither Hart, Soto nor Cole could be reached for comment by the time of this writing.
Even with the addition of more conservative voters in rural areas of northern Santa Barbara and southern San Luis Obispo counties, the 37th District is expected to remain a liberal district.
State Sen. Monique Limón will remain the incumbent serving Santa Barbara County but won’t be serving in a Senate district of the same number.
What’s currently the 19th Senate District will become the new 21st District, and it will grow with the addition of small bits of Ventura County and a big swath of southern San Luis Obispo County.
The additional territory will make the 21st District even larger than Carbajal’s 24th District.
While it will likely pick up more conservatives in rural areas of southern San Luis Obispo County, they are expected to be balanced out by liberals added in the new densely populated bits of Ventura County, leaving it still a liberal district.
