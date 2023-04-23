The scope of the impact of climate change, and the even larger scale of the work needed to be done to address it, can be daunting at times. It can be even harder to find concrete steps for individuals to change their lifestyle to help.
Now, Santa Barbara County residents can better understand their individual carbon footprint and take personal steps to move their lives and neighborhoods to a more carbon neutral future.
The county, in partnership with local cities, has launched the Climate Resilient Santa Barbara campaign that creates an online platform that makes it easier for participants to take steps to address the climate crisis.
The campaign provides a comprehensive list of actions that can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve resiliency and create stronger community connections.
Each action category provides specific steps, educational tools and information on existing programs and financial incentives.
“Local residents want to take action to save our environment but aren’t always sure how. It is challenging to research electric vehicle or heat pump technologies and incentives. Climate Resilient Santa Barbara County provides them with a blueprint,” said Chair of the Board of Supervisors, Das Williams.
Categories for community action include topics like:
- Clean Energy Home
- Be Water Wise
- Eat Green & Waste Less
- Shift Your Ride
The online platform also tracks individual carbon reductions and potential financial savings.
The initiative was created to support the work of the County’s One Climate Initiative which includes the County’s 2030 Climate Action Plan among other climate related planning efforts.
Santa Barbara County is launching the initiative in partnership with the cities of Carpinteria and Santa Barbara, the Tri-County Regional Energy Network, Central Coast Community Energy, Santa Barbara County Regional Climate Collaborative, Community Environmental Council and Ecology Action.