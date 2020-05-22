County gearing up for cannabis retail storefront license community meetings to be held online

Santa Barbara County officials plan to launch community engagement meetings in June in advance of selecting who will receive cannabis retail storefront business licenses.

The report, delivered Tuesday at the Board of Supervisors meeting, also looked at cannabis enforcement actions, land use permits, business licenses and tax revenues for the third quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Goals and next steps the county plans to take in regulating the industry also were outlined.

When supervisors changed the process of selecting retail storefront operators from a random drawing among prequalified applicants to a merit-based system in January, the new ordinance required community engagement meetings to be held for each of six community plan areas two months before the county begins accepting applications.

Applicants can use the public comments to develop community compatibility plans that are required as part of the license applications.

Meetings had been scheduled to start in April but were put on hold after the social distancing and stay-at-home orders were issued to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Assistant County Executive Officer Barney Melekian said Tuesday the staff is now planning to start those meetings with a virtual format next month and expects to present an updated timeline, along with scoresheet criteria for rating the applicants, at the board’s June 16 meeting.

County officials previously estimated that once the applications are received, it could take a year before operators can obtain licenses and permits.