County to allow Los Olivos winery to ferment grapes grown elsewhere

A Los Olivos winery that’s been in operation for some 40 years will be allowed to make wine using grapes grown elsewhere, rather than on site, after the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission decided the change substantially conforms to the conditions of its original land use permit.

Commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved the request by Zaca Mesa Winery to produce up to 60,000 cases of wine per year entirely from grapes not grown in the company’s vineyards.

But a condition attached to the permit also bars importing more than 50% of the grapes processed over a five-year period from outside Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, and it requires the winery to maintain 30 acres of grapes on the premises.

Planning and Development Department staff said the condition as approved fulfilled the purpose of the county’s ordinances that wineries have been regulated by since they were adopted in 2006 and amended in 2016.