COVID-19 hits Santa Barbara County with $24.4M hammer; Cannabis, contingency planning saved budget

While the exact number is still uncertain, preliminary estimates show Santa Barbara County taking a $24.4 million hit from COVID-19 in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The anticipated loss of just over $21.7 million in revenues, coupled with the $5.6 million it cost the county to respond to the disease is looming over supervisors as they consider the proposed 2020-21 budget.

A report prepared by Rachel Lipman, fiscal and policy analyst for the County Administrative Office, said property, sales and transient occupancy taxes are the primary discretionary revenue sources for the General Fund.

With tourism and retail sales shut down by social distancing and stay-at-home orders, the county is estimated to lose $3.4 million in sales and transient occupancy taxes, the report said.

Part of sales taxes go to the state, then are reallocated to counties as realignment funds for the Public Health, Behavioral Wellness and Social Services departments, and the loss there is estimated at $10.6 million.

Additional losses from Proposition 172 public safety sales tax are estimated at $3.6 million and losses in transportation revenue from the SB 1 gas tax, highway user taxes and Measure A account for another $3.9 million.

Those are expected to recover over the next two years as the economy is reopened.

Property taxes have so far been relatively unaffected, Lipman said, but some residual effects could be felt in future years, particularly with revenue-based property appraisals.

Costs to respond to the crisis included almost $2.8 million for alternative care sites, $1 million to operate and staff the Emergency Operations Center and Public Health Department Operations Center, $850,000 for temporary shelter, $750,000 for testing and contact tracing and $250,000 for paid leave time for employees.