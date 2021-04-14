COVID-19 ‘overriding issue’ for Santa Barbara County health, human services

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven changes in the operation of Santa Barbara County’s Health and Human Services departments that, in many cases, are expected to carry over into the 2021-22 fiscal year, the Board of Supervisors was told Wednesday.

Directors and staff of Child Support Services, First 5, Social Services, Behavioral Wellness and Public Health departments outlined their challenges and accomplishments, preliminary budgets and goals for the coming fiscal year Wednesday in the second of two budget workshops.

Supervisors heard how the departments used grant funding and collaborative efforts with other departments, as well as private partners and nonprofit organizations, to respond to the pandemic.

Like all the rest of the county’s departments, none of the five is expecting any reductions in service, but none are asking for any funds for expansion or to restore services.

Although the Public Health Department has been in the spotlight all year as it led the response to the pandemic, it had the shortest presentation and drew no questions from the board.

Behavioral Wellness had one of the longest presentations and drew some of what one supervisor called “the hard questions” from the board.