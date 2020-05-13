COVID-19 statistics can’t be compared to influenza due to a lack of flu data

Statistics used by Santa Barbara County to track COVID-19 cases can’t be compared to statistics for influenza — simply because influenza data don’t exist, the county’s public health officer told the Board of Supervisors this week.

Dr. Henning Ansorg delivered a report about comparing novel coronavirus with influenza in response to requests 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam has made during the COVID-19 updates delivered to the board since the pandemic was declared.

Last week, Adam said he wanted to see graphs comparing such statistics as the number of deaths from each disease, the total number of diagnosed cases for each disease and total number of patients who recovered from each disease since Jan. 1 to the present.

But Ansorg said despite the efforts of the epidemiology team to extract the data, it just wasn’t there to extract, and the only graph he produced comparing the two was for deaths.

“The problem with that is that traditionally influenza data are measured and reported in a very different way than the COVID data,” Ansorg said. “COVID is so new that a COVID case is always tested. We always have a test result, and there is not a lot of question about the validity of any case number.