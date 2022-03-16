A report on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Santa Barbara County was delivered to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, exactly two years after the first infection of the virus was reported here.

In addition to recounting significant dates, outbreak and hospitalization peaks and current data on infections and vaccinations, Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso outlined the next phase of the county’s response and said the way it was previously handled may change.

“Moving forward, we can expect that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, will continue to change and evolve, and we need to adapt with it,” Do-Reynoso said. “We can also expect that the strategies and approaches that we have used in the past may need to change as we adapt to the new variants.

“But we do have the tools, with vaccinations and booster [shots], with high-quality masks, with the availability of PCR and antigen testing and increasing access to medicines, antivirals and monoclonal antibodies, as treatment options,” she continued.

“These are the four strategies that really will build our capability to fight COVID-19.”

As of March 13, the percentage of county residents who were fully vaccinated stood at 67.7%, Do-Reynoso said, with 72% of eligible residents fully vaccinated and 79.9% of those eligible having received a first dose.

A total of 780,802 doses had been administered by that date, she said.

Broken down by ZIP code, the lowest vaccination rate was in Cuyama, where just 59% of residents had received the vaccine. A portion of Los Olivos had the second-highest rate at 97% behind Carpinteria at 100%.

Do-Reynoso said 13 new cases were reported March 13, when the case rate was 4.41 per 100,000 people, 19 people were hospitalized, with two in intensive care units, active cases numbered 171 and total cases reached 84,897.

Two new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 664. Both individuals were 70 years of age and had underlying health conditions, and one of them was living in a congregate care facility, although Do-Reynoso did not say which communities they lived in.

Looking ahead, Do-Reynoso said the county will maintain its mobile vaccination program in health equity areas and vulnerable communities, support vaccination through health-care systems and prepare for seasonal surges and vaccination trends.

She said Public Health will work with homeless shelters to increase their ability to isolate and quarantine, encourage the use of state and federal systems for testing, maintain testing supplies for surges and outbreaks and help health partners maintain their own cache of antigen tests.

The department will continue to test at county Health Care Centers in Lompoc and Santa Barbara through 2022 and develop the capacity to test at the Santa Maria center in anticipation of the community testing center closing at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Do-Reynoso noted the state has indicated it will maintain that testing center through June 30.

Contact tracing and contact investigation personnel will shift to outbreak response, particularly involving travelers and congregate living facilities, and to respond to detailed inquiries from the community, businesses and congregate living centers.

After the local health emergency order expires, the department will streamline its dashboard to contain only key metrics, relying on state Department of Public Health data but retaining the capability to resume processing local data if a surge occurs, Do-Reynoso said.