COVID-19 vaccination in Santa Barbara County could begin in mid-December

Santa Barbara County health care workers and first responders could begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations as early as mid-December, but it might be late spring or early summer before a vaccine is available to the general public, according to a tentative timeline developed by the Public Health Department.

However, that all depends on when a vaccine is available and how many doses the county receives, according to a report by County Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso delivered at Tuesday’s special meeting of the Board of Supervisors

The county’s phased vaccination plan is tentative, she said, as the county is still awaiting final California Department of Public Health guidelines.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise in the county, with clerical, office and management workers still leading the case count in Week 47, Do-Reynoso said.

Vaccination priorities

Do-Reynoso said Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are expected to receive emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and while the number of doses to be allocated to the county is unknown, the supply will likely be limited.

The draft two-phase plan for distributing the initial allocation calls for health care workers and first responders to be vaccinated in Phase 1A, which would require about 22,000 doses and could begin in mid- to late December.

Vaccinations would be provided at hospitals, clinics and Public Health Department points of delivery, she said.