The ability to share data would help Santa Barbara County nonprofit social service agencies provide not only food to those in need but also more comprehensive services to reduce their dependence on that assistance.
That seemed to be the consensus of representatives from some of those nonprofit groups who met with Rep. Salud Carbajal via Zoom this week to outline some of the challenges and barriers to reducing hunger among county residents.
Carbajal said he plans to relate their stories in testimony at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health scheduled for September.
Local experts on nutrition who met with Carbajal included Erik Talkin, executive director, and Lacey Baldiviez, both from the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County; and Susan Liles, director of Nutrition Services for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Others in the group were Bridget Baublits, assistant superintendent from the Santa Barbara County Education Office; Patricia Keelean, chief executive officer of CommUnify; Aydin Nazmi, professor and co-chair of the Basic Needs Initiative at Cal Poly; and Rebecca Segundo, Basic Needs & Rapid Rehousing manager for UCSB.
Each was given the opportunity to talk about their services, including their successes, and the barriers that make them more difficult to provide, along with potential solutions to those problems.
“Data is the need that comes up the most,” Talkin summarized. “[We need] to see if we can come up with a way to share data within the limits of confidentiality.”
Talkin noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foodbank saw the demand for food assistance rise to 150% of pre-pandemic levels.
“Healthy food is one of the things people can cut from their budgets,” he said, adding that people would use what funds they had to buy cheaper, low-quality food.
He also pointed out the need to connect food programs with health-care organizations to provide more comprehensive nutrition assistance to those in need.
Baldiviez said there is a lot of misunderstanding about the CalFresh program, and the process of seeking assistance through that and other programs needs to be streamlined.
She also suggested using data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau to flag those who need assistance, following up with something as simple as sending a postcard to those families to inform them they might be eligible for certain programs and how to apply.
But Carbajal had concerns about using census data.
“It’s a double-edged sword,” he said. “We want to make sure information is private. That’s what makes the census work.”
But he said Congress is starting discussion of the next Farm Bill, and he intended to raise data sharing as an issue in that debate.
“Access to affordable food is the immediate need,” Liles said, but she pointed out that problem is intertwined with the needs for equitable pay and adequate housing.
Baublits said 11.9% of county residents have food insecurity, which is less than the 13.6% statewide average but more than the 8.4% national average.
She applauded California’s move to provide breakfast and lunch to all students, which will remove some of the stigma for students unable to afford those meals, and said it should be expanded nationwide.
Schools also should move away from using processed foods, she said, and look toward preparing healthy meals from scratch, using local ingredients.
Baublits also said schools should increase students' physical activities through providing more safe routes to school for walking and bicycling, improving outdoor spaces and creating outdoor learning areas.
“Although we’re known as the American Riviera here in Santa Barbara County; we have a tremendous problem with poverty,” Keelean said, adding this county is tied with Los Angeles and Yolo counties for the highest poverty rate.
“Over 1,000 seniors in Santa Barbara County are in need of a nutritious meal every day,” she said.
Nazmi said the university’s research into public health equity has found 15% of the population has food insecurity, but 44% to 51% of college students are food insecure.
“Some students are dropping out because they can’t afford food or housing,” he said. “College completion is important to ending the poverty cycle.”
Nazmi also said the eligibility requirements for SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, should be modified so more college students could qualify.
Segundo agreed with the need to assist college students and pointed out that employment training programs are required by CalFresh.
“Why wouldn’t we count enrollment in a university as employment training?” she asked, noting that would increase eligibility.
But she added that students are also in a Catch-22 because if they accept a job, they become ineligible for CalFresh.